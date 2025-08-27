26.08.2025, 16:48 7271
President Tokayev meets Chinese Ambassador to Kazakhstan Han Chunlin
The meeting focused on the issues of preparation for the upcoming visit of Kassym-Jomart Tokayev to the People’s Republic of China and his participation in the Summit of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization and the "SCO Plus Meeting" in Tianjin, Kazinform News Agency reports citing the press service of Akorda.
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev noted that Kazakhstan attaches priority attention to the deepening of comprehensive strategic partnership with China.
The Head of State expressed confidence that the SCO Summit will be a great success and will mark a new milestone in the Organization’s history, contributing to further development of all-round regional cooperation.
For his part, the Chinese Ambassador said that he would exert every effort to successfully hold the events in Tianjin and Beijing, called to give an additional impetus to strengthening the multifaceted Kazakh-Chinese relations.
The sides also discussed the prospects for the development of trade-economic, investment and cultural-humanitarian interaction of the two countries.
25.08.2025, 19:00 9951
Kazakhstan and Japan Intend to Strengthen Strategic Partnership
Deputy Prime Minister - Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan Murat Nurtleu held a meeting with Minister of Foreign Affairs of Japan Takeshi Iwaya, who has arrived in Astana on his first official visit, press service of the Kazakh MFA reports.
The parties reaffirmed the high level of the expanded strategic partnership between Kazakhstan and Japan and discussed political dialogue, international and regional issues, as well as cooperation within the "Central Asia +" format.
Astana and Tokyo reiterated their adherence to the principles enshrined in the Charter of the United Nations, underlining the importance of strengthening multilateral cooperation and upholding international law.
Minister Nurtleu emphasized the significance of advancing cooperation within the framework of the Central Asia + Japan Dialogue, particularly in the context of preparations for the inaugural summit of this format. He also highlighted the importance of maintaining regular high-level contacts.
Minister Iwaya, for his part, noted that Kazakhstan is a key partner of Japan in Central Asia, with the two countries sharing common values and aspirations. He commended the current state of bilateral relations, underpinned by a solid foundation for deepening multifaceted cooperation.
Special attention was given to trade and economic cooperation. Kazakhstan expressed its readiness to increase exports, including coal (with mining of over 115 billion tons - among the largest globally), as well as metallurgical, petrochemical, and food products.
The Kazakh Foreign Minister underscored that Japan is among the top ten largest investors in Kazakhstan’s economy, with total accumulated direct investments amounting to approximately 9 billion US dollars. Japanese companies are actively participating in projects in the mining and metallurgical industries, as well as in the energy and infrastructure sectors.
Bilateral trade turnover reached approximately 2 billion US dollars in 2024 and totaled nearly 800 million dollars in the first half of 2025.
Kazakhstan already accounts for about 80% of overland freight traffic between Asia and Europe. We are ready to cooperate on the development of the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route and the introduction of digital technologies, including artificial intelligence, with the involvement of Japanese investors," said Minister Nurtleu.
In the field of civil aviation, the sides welcomed the planned launch of direct flights between Almaty and Tokyo in March 2026, to be operated jointly by Air Astana and Japan Airlines. The potential for servicing Japanese transit flights at Kazakh airports and the establishment of logistics terminals was also discussed.
In the humanitarian sphere, the parties emphasized the importance of expanding cooperation in nuclear medicine, healthcare, and disaster risk reduction. In the context of advancing the Sustainable Development Goals, Kazakhstan invited Japan to participate in the 2026 Regional Environmental Summit.
The Kazakh side expressed interest in attracting advanced Japanese technologies to enhance the qualifications of medical personnel, and in exchanging best practices in early warning systems and risk monitoring.
The interlocutors reaffirmed their commitment to global efforts in preventing the proliferation of nuclear weapons and emphasized the importance of advancing the disarmament agenda. Both sides confirmed their intention to continue close cooperation and mutual support in the international arena, including within the UN, IAEA, and under the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons (NPT).
Following the meeting, the ministers signed an Agreement between the Government of the Republic of Kazakhstan and the Government of Japan on the provision of a grant for the implementation of the Economic and Social Development Program.
25.08.2025, 12:01 14446
Tokayev receives special envoy of President of Democratic Republic of Congo
The Head of State received a special envoy of the President of the Democratic Republic of Congo, Patrick Mpoyi Luabeya, Kazinform News Agency learnt from the Akorda press service.
Greeting Patrick Mpoyi Luabeya, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev noted that his visit is an important step towards the development of cooperation between the two nations.
In turn, Patrick Mpoyi Luabeya expressed gratitude to the Head of State for the meeting and handed a special message on behalf of the President of the Democratic Republic of Congo, Felix Tshisekedi.
During the meeting, the parties debated preparations for the forthcoming visit of the President of the Democratic Republic of Congo to Kazakhstan and promising areas for bilateral cooperation.
22.08.2025, 12:15 28571
Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan established solid multifaceted cooperation, Tokayev
Presidents of Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan held talks, Kazinform News Agency learnt from the Akorda press service.
The Head of State thanked his Kyrgyz counterpart for the invitation to pay an official visit to Kyrgyzstan.
He expressed confidence that the visit would give a new impetus to the development of friendly relations between the two countries. The countries have a common history, traditions and worldview. From time eternal, the two nations live in accord and peace in the Alatau foothills. The Head of State noted that the countries cemented a political dialogue at all levels, based on mutual respect and established solid, multifaceted cooperation.
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev emphasized the Kyrgyz President’s contribution to strengthening bilateral ties.
In his turn, Sadyr Zhaparov expressed gratitude to Kassym-Jomart Tokayev for accepting the invitation to pay an official visit to Bishkek and confirmed readiness for further development of bilateral relations.
During the talks, the sides debated strengthening cooperation in political, transport and transit, energy, water, agrarian sectors and digitalization. Utmost attention was paid to strengthening cultural and humanitarian ties, regional and international agenda.
22.08.2025, 07:00 28381
New Ambassador of Sweden Presented Copies of Credentials at Kazakhstan’s Foreign Ministry
Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan Arman Issetov received the copies of credentials from the newly appointed Ambassador of the Kingdom of Sweden to the Republic of Kazakhstan Lars Stefan Eriksson, press service of the Kazakh MFA reports.
Deputy Minister Issetov welcomed and congratulated the Swedish diplomat on the appointment to Kazakhstan, as well as expressed the Kazakh side’s interest in comprehensive deepening of mutually beneficial relations and strengthening ties between Astana and Stockholm.
The meeting focused on the current state and prospects of the Kazakh-Swedish cooperation in the political, economic, cultural and humanitarian spheres. The diplomats highlighted opportunities to broaden business ties and enhance trade and investment partnership.
In conclusion, the parties agreed to promote active bilateral and multilateral engagement to ensure full implementation of the potential of Kazakh-Swedish relationship.
21.08.2025, 09:00 33716
Kazakhstan’s Initiatives in the Sphere of Interfaith Dialogue Discussed in Slovakia
Ambassador of Kazakhstan to the Slovak Republic Zhanna Saginova met with the President of the Forum for Religious Freedom - Europe (FOREF), former European Union Special Envoy for the Promotion of Freedom of Religion or Belief outside the EU, Ján Figeľ, press service of the Kazakh MFA reports.
The parties discussed Kazakhstan’s policy aimed at fostering multiculturalism, social harmony, and interfaith dialogue.
During the meeting, Ján Figeľ was presented with an official invitation to the 8th Congress of Leaders of World and Traditional Religions, to be held under the theme "Dialogue of Religions: Synergy for the Future" on September, 2025, in Astana.
The FOREF President gratefully accepted the invitation, noting the relevance of Kazakhstan’s initiative to promote spiritual diplomacy as an effective tool for strengthening peace and mutual understanding among nations in the face of contemporary challenges.
20.08.2025, 09:00 40706
Kazakhstan and Slovenia Intend to Strengthen Digital Partnership
Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Slovenia Daniyar Sarekenov met with Slovenian Minister of Digital Transformation Ksenija Klampfer, press service of the Kazakh MFA reports.
The Ambassador Sarekenov spoke about the successes of Kazakhstan, which has become one of the leaders of digital transformation in recent years. Special attention was paid to Kazakhstan’s achievements in the digitalization of public services and the financial sector, where modern web platforms and mobile applications provide citizens with convenient access to relevant services.
During the meeting, the activities of the Astana Hub and plans to create an International Artificial Intelligence Center Alem AI based on a powerful supercomputer were also presented. Within the framework of a unified environment, the center will implement educational programs for schoolchildren and students, a "startup factory" and acceleration tracks aimed at supporting entrepreneurs, creating innovative products and developing technology teams. In the laboratories of world-renowned representatives of Big Tech, young companies will have access to real-world cases and tools used in global technology companies.
Minister Klampfer expressed interest in Kazakhstan’s experience in simplifying citizens' access to public services and noted the prospects for joint projects in the fields of scientific cooperation, cybersecurity, artificial intelligence and digital platforms.
At the end of the meeting, the Kazakh diplomat conveyed to the Minister an official invitation to participate in the Digital Bridge 2025 international forum to be held in Astana, emphasizing the high potential of cooperation between Kazakhstan and Slovenia in the development of the digital economy, innovative partnership and educational initiatives.
18.08.2025, 18:33 52616
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev holds meeting with Uzbek Senate Chairwoman Tanzila Norbaeva
Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev on Monday held a meeting with Chairwoman of the Uzbek Senate Tanzila Norbaeva, discussing the Kazakh-Uzbek strategic partnership and alliance with a focus on promotion of interparliamentary ties, Kazinform News Agency cites Akorda.
Greeting Uzbek Senate Chairwoman Tanzila Norbaeva, the Kazakh leader said: "This visit to Astana is a clear example of special nature of Kazakhstan-Uzbekistan strategic relations".
President Tokayev commended the contribution of Tanzila Norbaeva to strengthening the ties of friendship, kind-neighborliness between the two Central Asia nations.
We attach utmost importance to developing cooperation with fraternal Uzbekistan and believe that it is a key factor in ensuring stability and security in the Central Asian region. The better, closer and more productive relations between our nations, the more peaceful the situation in the region will be, said Tokayev.
In turn, Tanzila Norbaeva, expressed her gratitude to Kassym-Jomart Tokayev for a warm welcome and extended greetings from Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev.
As was said, Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan are the closest, most reliable partners, she said.
The interlocutors also discussed the continuous development of interparliamentary diplomacy as well as trade-economic and investment cooperation. Special attention was placed to issues of boosting cultural and humanitarian ties.
Taking the opportunity, Kazakh leader Tokayev conveyed his warm wishes to his Uzbek counterpart Shavkat Mirziyoyev.
Earlier today, the Head of State received governor of Kostanay region Kumar Aksakalov, who reported on the development of the region for the first half of the year and plans for the period ahead.
14.08.2025, 16:00 64166
Foreign Ministers of Kazakhstan and Azerbaijan Hold Telephone Conversation
Deputy Prime Minister - Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan Murat Nurtleu held a telephone conversation with Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Azerbaijan Jeyhun Bayramov, press service of the Kazakh MFA reports.
Minister Nurtleu congratulated the Azerbaijani Foreign Minister on the signing of the Declaration on the Peaceful Settlement between Azerbaijan and Armenia, expressing hope that this historic step will open new opportunities for cooperation and serve as a solid foundation for peace and sustainable development in the region.
In this context, the interlocutors exchanged views on the prospects for cooperation in trade, logistics, and transport, which are emerging in light of agreements on the unblocking of regional communications.
In addition, the parties discussed plans for upcoming interaction, paying special attention to the schedule of high-level events, and agreed to maintain regular contacts on the issues outlined during the conversation.
Following the talks, the ministers reaffirmed their commitment to developing the strategic partnership and expanding mutually beneficial cooperation between Kazakhstan and Azerbaijan in all areas.
