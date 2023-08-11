This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
President Tokayev of Kazakhstan sent a congratulatory message to the President of Singapore Halimah Yacob
The EAEU is developing planning documents within the framework of international cooperation
Tokayev reported on projects of construction of 2 plants in Ekibastuz
Kazakh President receives Ombudsperson for the Rights of Socially Vulnerable Categories
Kazakhstan approves mutual visa-free agreement with China
New mayor of Ridder named
Trade routes development and cooperation prospects discussed by Serik Zhumangarin with Minister of Trade and Industry of Afghanistan
90% of Kazakhstan's exports to Afghanistan are processed products. We are already seeing great progress in expanding the nomenclature of trade. In addition to such traditional products as flour and wheat, deliveries of rolled domestic metal, mineral fertilizers, rye and flax have begun. Following the results of the last visit of Kazakhstan companies to Kabul, the first deliveries of our energy drinks, flour products, mineral fertilizers took place, there is interest in sunflower oil. Textiles appeared in imports from Afghanistan along with agricultural products. We have a lot to actively work on," Serik Zhumangarin noted.
To increase exports of our goods to Afghanistan, we are working on an alternative and more profitable route through Turkmenistan. Our railroad company has worked out the issue of providing additional discounts of 10% to the already available 30% discounts on the transit tariff through Turkmenistan through the Turkmen-Afghan crossing of Turgundi," Serik Zhumangarin continued.
Kazakhstan to make every effort to strengthen Treaty on Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons
Afghan business delegation arrives in Astana
