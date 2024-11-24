This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
President Tokayev receives newly appointed French Ambassador Sylvain Guiaugue
relevant news
Kazakh PM holds operational meeting over situation in Ukraine
Prime Ministers of Kazakhstan and Belarus discuss trade and economic cooperation issues
Olzhas Bektenov meets with General Director of Rosatom Corporation Alexey Likhachev
Central Asia is facing multiple climate-related risks, President Tokayev
President Tokayev arrives at Baku Olympic Stadium to attend COP29 World Climate Action Summit
Head of State meets ADB President Masatsugu Asakawa
Olzhas Bektenov discusses investment cooperation with ADB head and representatives of CAREC countries
We will continue to work closely with international financial institutions and CAREC member countries to achieve common objectives. We aim to develop the agro-industrial complex with a focus on deep processing and increasing the share of processed products, actively changing the structure of exports and increasing their volumes. We are also interested in implementing large-scale infrastructure projects to ensure transport connectivity and energy sustainability of the Central Asian states. I urge the countries of the region and international financial organisations to join efforts to implement joint projects," Olzhas Bektenov stressed.
Tokayev meets Russian FM Sergey Lavrov
