President took part in intl forum on "Transit Potential of Eurasian Continent"

As part of the meeting of the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council held in Yerevan, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev participated in the International Forum on "Transit Potential of the Eurasian Continent", Akorda press service informs.

By a decision of the SEEC, such forums will be regularly held by the presiding side and will be devoted to the themes representing interest for the member states.

The forum discussed the development of transport and logistics sector as well as strengthening the transit opportunities of the EAEU states.

