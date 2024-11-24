Prime Ministers of Kazakhstan and Belarus discuss trade and economic cooperation issues

Images | primeminister.kz

Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Olzhas Bektenov and Prime Minister of Belarus Roman Golovchenko held talks in Minsk. They discussed the implementation of agreements reached at the level of the Heads of State on the development of trade and economic, cultural and humanitarian cooperation. Attention was paid to industrial cooperation, agriculture with emphasis on projects on deep processing of wheat, construction industry, transport, IT-sector, tourism, primeminister.kz reports.





The volume of mutual trade between Kazakhstan and Belarus for 8 months of this year amounted to $600 million. Flour products from Kazakhstan (10.2% share in exports), etc. are in demand in the Belarusian market. Positive dynamics is also observed in the sphere of road transport: for 9 months of this year the volumes increased by 19% and reached 450.6 thousand tonnes.





The governments of Kazakhstan and Belarus are working together to develop industrial cooperation. The total pool includes 14 projects worth $277.5 million with the creation of 1.8 thousand jobs. Of these, 11 joint ventures have already been launched in the regions of Kazakhstan for more than $200 million and 1.6 thousand jobs have been created. The factories assemble tractors, grain and forage harvesters, and trailed agricultural machinery. Three more projects are under implementation.





Special attention was paid to the export potential of Kazakhstani companies that manufacture railway products and have an opportunity to supply to Belarus the fasteners of sleepers with rails, fitting platforms, railway wheels, units and assemblies.





The talks resulted in the signing of a number of bilateral documents, including: Roadmap between the governments of Kazakhstan and Belarus on the development of trade and economic cooperation for 2025-2029, aimed at replenishing the pool of joint projects and establishing closer ties between the business community; Agreement on cooperation between JSC NC Kazakh Tourism and the National Agency for Tourism of the Republic of Belarus, providing for the exchange of experience in the field of ecological, skiing, rural, medical and children's tourism; Plan of measures for interaction in the field of cultural and humanitarian cooperation n





A visit to the Hi-Tech Park was also held in Minsk, where Olzhas Bektenov was presented digital projects being implemented in the areas of cloud technologies, cyber security, financial sector, etc.