Putin appointed new Russian ambassador to Kazakhstan

President of the Russian Federation Vladimir Putin appointed Aleksey Borodavkin as ambassador of Russia to Kazakhstan, reports an official portal of the legal information of Russia.





To appoint Borodavkin Aleksey Nikolaevich to the position of extraordinary and plenipotentiary ambassador of Russia to the Republic of Kazakhstan," says Vladimir Putin’s order.





Another order released Mikhail Bocharnikov from the position, who took the position from 2006.





In December, 2017, it became known that Mikhail Bocharnikov ends his diplomatic mission in Kazakhstan. On this occasion, Nursultan Nazarbayev awarded Bocharnikov with the Dostyk medal.









