Putin offers condolences over tragic consequences of blasts in Zhambyl region

President of the Russian Federation Vladimir Putin sent a telegram of condolences to President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, the official website of the Kremlin reads.





Vladimir Putin expressed deepest condolences over the tragic consequences of detonation of explosives in Zhambyl region to the grieving families. He also wished the injured sooner recovery.





Earlier it reported that the fire broke out at a military unit in Zhambyl region on Thursday evening. The blaze led to the explosions that entailed multiple victims and injuries at the scene.













