Reform Roadmap of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation Discussed in Jeddah

Margulan Baimukhan, Ambassador of the Republic of Kazakhstan to the Kingdom of Thailand, took part in a meeting of the heads of diplomatic missions of South and Central Asian countries with Sihasak Phuangketkeow, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Kingdom of Thailand, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan reports





The Thai Foreign Minister briefed participants on the current priorities of Thailand’s foreign policy and reaffirmed the country’s readiness to advance constructive cooperation with all accredited states. He emphasized that Thailand’s key focus areas include economic diplomacy, interregional cooperation, enhanced connectivity, and active engagement within ASEAN, which collectively represents the world’s fifth-largest economy. The Minister also outlined national priorities such as the development of a regional food security hub, expansion of medical tourism, strengthening of the electrical and electronics industry, deployment of energy-efficient technologies, and improvement of regional connectivity.





Special attention was given to security issues and efforts to combat modern transnational challenges, including online fraud, drug trafficking, labour exploitation, and irregular migration.





In his remarks, Ambassador Baimukhan highlighted the stable and trusting nature of the political dialogue between Astana and Bangkok, affirming Kazakhstan’s interest in further strengthening the multifaceted partnership. He discussed the possibility of arranging an official visit by the Thai Foreign Minister to Kazakhstan in the near future and proposed holding inter-ministerial consultations at the level of deputy foreign ministers in the first quarter of 2026.





The Ambassador underlined that Kazakhstan is Thailand’s principal partner in Central Asia, accounting for around 70% of Thailand’s trade with the region. In this context, both sides expressed mutual interest in expanding cooperation in the fields of subsoil use and rare and rare-earth metals, as well as in high-tech sectors such as electronics, energy, and industrial production. Ambassador Baimukhan also noted that Kazakhstan harvested 27 million tonnes of grain in 2025 and stands ready to expand agricultural exports to the ASEAN market, in line with Thailand’s initiative to develop a regional food hub.





He further outlined broad prospects for enhancing digital cooperation, including digital trade, fintech, cybersecurity, and smart logistics, supported by the memorandum on digitalization signed earlier this year.





Transport connectivity remains an essential component of bilateral cooperation. Discussions covered the development of the Middle Corridor, participation in prospective regional railway projects, and the expansion of direct air services to strengthen business and people-to-people exchanges. The Ambassador noted that 23 regular weekly flights currently operate between Kazakhstan and Thailand and proposed exploring opportunities for a joint cargo-transportation project.





Attention was also given to improving the bilateral legal framework, including finalizing agreements on the protection of investments, avoidance of double taxation, and preparing new documents on veterinary control and plant quarantine. The importance of activating the work of joint working groups on trade and agriculture was emphasized.





In conclusion, both sides reaffirmed their commitment to enhancing cooperation within multilateral frameworks, including the United Nations, ESCAP, CICA, ASEAN and others. It was noted that such coordination contributes to regional stability, interregional connectivity, and the advancement of shared approaches to sustainable development and the international agenda.