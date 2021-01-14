Results of elections to maslikhats of Almaty and Shymkent announced

The territorial election commissions of Almaty and Shymkent summed up the results of the elections to maslikhats, and also distributed deputy mandates.





The number of mandates in the maslikhat of Shymkent is 30. Five parties took part in the elections: People's Party of Kazakhstan, Nur Otan, ADAl, Auyl, Ak Zhol. As a result of the elections, three parties participated in the distribution of mandates. "Nur Otan" received 24 mandates, the Auyl People's Democratic Patriotic Party - 3 mandates, the Ak Zhol party - 3 mandates," said the chairman of the territorial election commission of Shymkent Kairbek Kunanbayev at a meeting of the CEC of the Republic of Kazakhstan.





According to the decision of the territorial election commission of Almaty, the Nur Otan party, the Ak Zhol Democratic Party of Kazakhstan, the Auyl People's Democratic Patriotic Party and the People's Party of Kazakhstan were admitted to the distribution of deputy mandates.





Thus, the Nur Otan party received 29 mandates, Ak Zhol - 4, Auyl and People's Party of Kazakhstan - 3 each.





















This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.



When citing our content a hyperlink to this Kazakhstan Today website is obligatory.