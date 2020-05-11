Saken Musaibekov appointed vice minister of culture and sports of the Republic of Kazakhstan

By the Decree of the Government of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Musaibekov Saken Zhunusbekovich was appointed vice minister of culture and sports of the Republic of Kazakhstan.





Saken Musaibekov was born in 1967 in the North Kazakhstan region. He graduated from the Kazakh Polytechnic Institute, the Kazakh Academy of Public Administration.





He began his career in 1991 as a leading marketing specialist at the Alma Intersectoral Inter Association of Business Cooperation, Alma-Ata.





In 1995-1996, he was a leading specialist, chief specialist of the multilateral assistance sector of the Office for the Coordination of Foreign Aid of the Committee on the Use of Foreign Capital under the Cabinet of Ministers of the Republic of Kazakhstan.





In 1996-2000, he was an assistant to the Chair of the Majilis of the Parliament of the Republic of Kazakhstan.





Over the years, he worked as an adviser to the Minister of State Revenues, director of the administrative department of the Ministry of Finance, deputy general director of the RSE Kazakhavtodor, and head of the apparatus of the Ministry of Finance.





In 2004-2005, he was vice minister of transport and communications of the Republic of Kazakhstan.





In 2008-2012, he was managing director of Kazyna Sustainable Development Fund JSC, Chief of Staff of Samruk-Kazyna JSC.





In 2012-2015, he was general director of the Confederation of Martial Arts and Power Sports.





From 2015 to 2019, he worked as vice minister of culture and sports of Kazakhstan.





From February 2019 to the present, he was secretary general of the National Olympic Committee of the Republic of Kazakhstan.













