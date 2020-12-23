Senate turned down beer advertising in media

The Senate considered the draft amendments on information issues, which provide for permission to advertise beer in the media, and excluded this provision. The bill was returned to Majilis, Kazpravda.kz correspondent reports.





As noted in the conclusion to the bill, in 2019, beer production increased by 11% without permission to advertise it in the media.





The beer production increased at a complete ban on advertising for it ," the conclusion emphasizes.





In this regard, the Senate proposes to exclude from the wording of the draft law, approved by the Majilis, the rule that gives the right to advertise the domestic trademarks and (or) the name of beer in the media.













