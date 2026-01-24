The Honorary Consulate of Kazakhstan Has Opened in Mexico City

Images | gov.kz

A ceremonial event marking the opening of the Honorary Consulate of the Republic of Kazakhstan in Mexico City was held at the Embassy of the Republic of Kazakhstan in the United Mexican States, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan reports





The event was attended by representatives of the Embassy of the Republic of Kazakhstan, the Honorary Consul of Kazakhstan in Mexico City, Carlos Barrera, the Director General for Africa, Central Asia, and the Middle East of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Mexico, Anibal Gomez Toledo, the Deputy of the Chamber of Deputies of the General Congress of Mexico and President of the Kazakhstan-Mexico Parliamentary Friendship Group, Maribel Martinez Ruiz, representatives of Ministry of Economy of Mexico, the Miguel Hidalgo borough administration of Mexico City, members of the business community, including representatives of the National Chamber of the Transformation Industry of Mexico (CANACINTRA), as well as representatives of the mass media.





In his welcoming remarks, Yerlan Kubashev, Counselor of the Embassy of the Republic of Kazakhstan, spoke about Kazakhstan’s modern socio-economic development and the systemic reforms being implemented in the country.





In addition, the Kazakh diplomat expressed gratitude to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Mexico for its support and approval of the candidacy of Carlos Barrera, emphasizing his significant contribution to the development of Kazakhstan-Mexico relations and his active cooperation with the Embassy.





It was noted that the opening of the Honorary Consulate represents an important milestone in the development of Kazakh-Mexican relations. The institution of honorary consulates has proven to be an effective instrument for fostering international cooperation, expanding trade and economic ties, and protecting the rights and legitimate interests of citizens and legal entities.





The Director General of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Mexico, Anibal Gomez Toledo, highlighted the steady development of bilateral relations, congratulated the parties on the 34th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Kazakhstan and Mexico, and emphasized that Kazakhstan is an important and reliable partner of Mexico in Central Asia. He also drew attention to the growing number of Kazakh tourists visiting Mexico, which, according to him, reflects strengthening mutual trust and the expansion of people-to-people contacts.





Speaking at the ceremony, the newly appointed Honorary Consul of the Republic of Kazakhstan in Mexico City, Carlos Barrera, expressed his gratitude to the Kazakh side, as well as to the Government and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Mexico, for the high trust placed in him. He assured those present of his readiness to make every effort to promote the development of bilateral relations in various fields, including trade, economic, and investment cooperation, as well as to facilitate business contacts between entrepreneurs of the two countries.





At the conclusion of the ceremony, Carlos Barrera was presented with the official Honorary Consul’s credential issued by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Mexico.