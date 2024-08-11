Today we aim at strengthening our role as the Eurasian epicenter - President Tokayev on CA countries

Images | Akorda

Tell a friend

The vector of Central Asia’s development is the commitment to traditional values with an aspiration to modernization and advanced knowledge. This makes our region self-sufficient and influential participant of the renovating international system. This is what President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev says in his article "The Renaissance of Central Asia: On the path towards sustainable development and prosperity" for Kazakhstanskaya Pravda newspaper, Kazinform News Agency reports.





According to the President, throughout the centuries, due to their geographic location, the states and the peoples of Central Asia have assisted in mutual cultural enrichment and establishment of inter-civilizational dialogue on the continent.





They [the countries of the region - editor] have made an important contribution to the preservation of peace and mutual understanding. Today, the Central Asian region successfully performs this noble and responsible mission," says the President.





The vector of Central Asia’s development is the commitment to traditional values with an aspiration to modernization and advanced knowledge. This makes our region self-sufficient and influential participant of the renovating international system. Today we target on strengthening our role as the Eurasian epicenter of international geopolitical and geoeconomics transformations," he emphasizes.





The Head of State adds that the growing economic weight, openness to innovations and intellectual potential create opportunities for the transformation of the region into one of the drivers of the modern world order since "our countries have enough resources and potential for that."





The President expresses confidence that it is high time for positioning Central Asia both as a link between Asia and Europe, and as a separate regional actor of international relations capable of becoming a new center of global attraction.