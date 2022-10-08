Tokayev attends informal meeting of CIS Heads of State

Less than a week is left before the nomination of candidates for the November 20 presidential elections in Kazakhstan comes to an end. More about who has been nominated so far is in the latest article of Kazinform

Kazakhstan prepares to hold an early presidential election on November 20, as declared by the decree signed by President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev on September 21.

In his September 1 address to the nation, Tokayev announced an initiative, unexpected for many, proposing to limit the president’s tenure to one seven-year term, instead of the previous two five-year terms and prohibit re-election. Until 2007, the term length was seven years, which was reduced to five years by the former President.

The constitutional amendments were endorsed by the Kazakh Parliament and signed by President Tokayev on September 17, a few months after the nation voted for a package of constitutional amendments on June 5 that are expected to accelerate the push for political reforms.

Any candidate elected in the upcoming presidential elections will go for a single seven-year term now.

Who can be nominated?

The candidate must have Kazakh citizenship by birth, higher education, and be a resident of Kazakhstan for the last 15 years. He or she must be at least 40 years old, have experience in public service or in elected positions of at least 5 years, and be fluent in the state (Kazakh) language.

Who has been nominated so far?

The first candidate, Zhiguli Dairabayev, was proposed by the Auyl party during the party’s meeting on September 30, which was attended by the delegates from all regional and city branches of the party. On October 5, Dairabayev submitted all the required documents to the Central Election Commission for registration as a candidate.

Zhiguli Dairabayev is a former deputy of the Supreme Council of Kazakhstan of the twelfth convocation, the Chair of the Union of Farmers of Kazakhstan, and the head of the Agroindustrial Complex Committee of the Atameken National Chamber of Entrepreneurs.

Very important reforms are carried out in our country. The party's members fully support these reforms and believe they will give a great impetus to the development of our country," reads the party’s statement.

Addressing the party’s meeting, its chair Ali Bektayev said the Auyl party seeks to defend the interests of the rural population and working class. "Auyl is the root and source of our traditional values, the core of moral and ethical traditions, the keeper of the language and cultural code of our people," he said. Bektayev also called on each citizen of Kazakhstan to show their civic engagement at this "historic moment for the country" and give their vote in the upcoming election.

On October 1, the National Social Democratic Party announced they would nominate Nurlan Auesbayev as their candidate. Auesbayev, 65, a native of Turkistan region, and a graduate of the Auezov South Kazakhstan State University. He now heads the party’s Astana branch.

On October 7, Auesbayev submitted the documents to the country’s Central Election Commission.

Kazakhstan is on the threshold of big social and political internal and global changes and now more than ever it needs holistic and systematic implementation of social-democratic ideology. This is the fight against oligarchy and corruption, radical reduction of poverty and property stratification, implementation of the principle of justice in the social sphere, politics, and economy, and creation of a truly democratic, legal, responsible state, controllable and open before the people system of power," reads the party’s statement.

Next Meiram Kazhyken was confirmed as the Commonwealth of Amanat Trade Unions’ presidential candidate. This decision was announced at the union’s central executive committee meeting. Kazhyken, 61, is a native of Pavlodar region. He is a doctor of economic sciences, professor, and director of the Institute of Modern Society Research. He submitted his documents to the Central Election Commission on October 4.

On October 6, the Ak Zhol party announced they would support the candidacy of incumbent Kassym-Jomart Tokayev.

Addressing the meeting of the Amanat party on October 6, party chair Yerlan Koshanov said the party agreed with the political organizations that also put forward the candidacy of Tokayev to create a popular coalition to support the incumbent. Earlier, the country’s Civil Alliance supported the proposal to nominate Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, saying they received many requests and phone calls with this proposal.

Tokayev spoke about this at the forum of a popular coalition in Astana on Thursday. He said the head of state must not give priority to any party and must be politically neutral.

I have never wavered from this position. It is a great honor and responsibility for me to run in the presidential election as a common candidate nominated by all of you," he told the forum that gathered nearly 2,000 representatives of political organizations, and associations.

He emphasized it is a "great honour and responsibility to run in the presidential election as a candidate from you all" and highlighted the importance that the coalition included the country’s leading political parties, public organizations, and movements, covering all social layers.

What comes next?

The nomination of candidates began on September 23 and will last until October 11.

The verification of the candidate's compliance with the requirements of the Constitution and the constitutional law on the election and the collection of signatures will take place from September 23 to October 21.

Election campaigning will last for 28 days - from 6 p.m. on October 21 until November 18.

November 19 will be the day of silence when campaigning is banned, and on November 20, citizens will head to polling stations to vote for the next President.

Tabulation of preliminary results will be held on November 21-22, whereas the establishment of the results and registration of the elected President will take place before November 27.

