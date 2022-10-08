This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Tokayev attends informal meeting of CIS Heads of State
relevant news
Female candidate enters run for President of Kazakhstan
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Here are four candidates in Kazakhstan’s presidential race
Very important reforms are carried out in our country. The party's members fully support these reforms and believe they will give a great impetus to the development of our country," reads the party’s statement.
Kazakhstan is on the threshold of big social and political internal and global changes and now more than ever it needs holistic and systematic implementation of social-democratic ideology. This is the fight against oligarchy and corruption, radical reduction of poverty and property stratification, implementation of the principle of justice in the social sphere, politics, and economy, and creation of a truly democratic, legal, responsible state, controllable and open before the people system of power," reads the party’s statement.
I have never wavered from this position. It is a great honor and responsibility for me to run in the presidential election as a common candidate nominated by all of you," he told the forum that gathered nearly 2,000 representatives of political organizations, and associations.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Bakhyt Sultanov appointed EEC Minister in charge of Competition and Antitrust Regulation
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Kazakh Senate Vice Speaker attends G20 Parliamentary Speakers’ Summit
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Kazakh President arrives in St. Petersburg
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
President Tokayev to attend informal meeting of CIS leaders in St. Petersburg
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Presidential Election 2022: Two institutes apply to CEC to conduct public opinion polls
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Leaders of Qatar, Türkiye and Turkmenistan to visit Kazakhstan next week
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Most read
03.10.2022, 15:29Kazakhstan to host V World Nomad Games in 2024 03.10.2022, 21:2717346CSTO begins its military drill in Zhambyl region 03.10.2022, 11:0914996CIS IPA observes to monitor early presidential election in Kazakhstan 03.10.2022, 11:4414746Kazakhstan, Malaysia to resume direct flights 03.10.2022, 18:3214671Kazakhstan and Turkmenistan to debate coop issues 28.09.2022, 16:1345356Kazakhstan and Huawei to train ICT specialists 28.09.2022, 15:5743751AI projects to be realized in Kazakhstan 16.09.2022, 18:1943531Tokayev holds meeting with Pakistani PM Shehbaz Sharif 28.09.2022, 14:5041586Digital Bridge 2022: President familiarized with projects at Startup Alley 28.09.2022, 14:0741416Kazakh President discusses potential scientific cooperation with Samsung Electronics