Tokayev held talks with Exxon Mobil Vice President

President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev received the senior vice president of Exxon Mobil corporation Neil Chapman, the presidential press office said.

The meeting discussed Exxon Mobil's interaction with Kazakhstan, implementation of a number of projects in the hydrocarbon sector, introduction of green technologies, as well as the situation in the global energy market.

The President was briefed on the development pace of Kashagan and on Tengiz field expansion. He highly appreciated the contribution of the corporation to the development of Kazakhstan economy over the 28 years of partnership with our country.

Neil Chapman noted the importance of cooperation with Kazakhstan for Exxon Mobil, and stressed the commitment to further strengthen mutual cooperation.

The American businessman also shared his vision of the further development of the world oil market, and also spoke about current trends in this area.













