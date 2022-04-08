Tokayev holds phone conversation with Kyrgyz President Sadyr Japarov

Images | Akorda

President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev received Prosecutor General Berik Asylov, Kazpravda.kz reports with reference to the press service of the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

The head of state listened to the report of the Prosecutor General on the course of the investigation into the January events.

The President was also informed about the intensification of work on the return of assets from abroad. In order to identify the leakage of criminal capital of the defendants in high-profile criminal cases, their transfers abroad are analyzed.

Berik Asylov reported to Kassym-Jomart Tokayev on the implementation of his instructions, voiced in a recent Address to the people of Kazakhstan. In particular, amendments are being prepared to Article 83 of the Constitution on the right of the Prosecutor General to apply to the Constitutional Court, and the development of a new Constitutional Law "On the Prosecutor's Office" has begun. The priority of the profile law will be the protection of the constitutional rights and freedoms of citizens.

The draft law is planned to include provisions on the mechanism of interaction with the Commissioner for Human Rights, human rights activists and civil society, increasing the independence and responsibility of prosecutors.

In addition, the Head of State was informed about the implementation of instructions regarding the empowerment of prosecutors to investigate torture, strengthening responsibility for domestic violence.

Noting the importance of intensifying the interaction of the supervisory body with the public, the President gave a number of instructions to the Prosecutor General.