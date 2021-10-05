Tokayev: Kazakhstan to ship QazVac to Afghanistan as part of humaninarian aid

Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev got familiarized with the work of the QazVac Vaccine Biopharmaceutical Plant under the Scientific Research Institute for Biological Safety Problems based in the village of Gvardeiskiy, Kordai district, as part of his working visit to Zhambyl region, the president's press service said in a statement on Monday.

The President got familiarized with the technological QazVac vaccine production line, laboratory equipment, and mobile reactors.

Kunsulu Zakarya, General Director of the Scientific Research Institute for Biological Safety Problems, told the plans for further development of the Institute.

The plant is to make immunobiological pharmaceuticals following the general manufacturing practice international standard, including vaccines against the flu, TB, brucellosis, LSD, and other infectious diseases.

Under the project worth KZT15.6bn it is planned to produce from 30 to 60 million doses of pharmaceutical drugs.

The President learnt that the new line to bottle up to 100 thousand doses was launched on September 16.

It was noted that Kazakhstan and Russia are the only CIS countries to establish COVID-19 vaccine production.

Addressing the plant’s workers, the Kazakh President expressed confidence that the domestic COVID-19 vaccine will greatly contribute to the fight against the coronavirus infection and strengthening of the health of the population while highlighting the importance of the project.

Congratulating everyone on the great achievement, the Kazakh Head of State noted the importance of the production for the country. He went on to say that the majority of the work has been done.

Production of the vaccine will be continued next year. We will send this vaccine as humanitarian aid to Afghanistan and other Muslim countries. The vaccine is being recognized around the world, for which I thank you. It is a very difficult production process. To launch such a plant countries need three-four years, and our country could establish the production in nine months. The State highly appreciates your work," the Kazakh Head of State said.













This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.



When citing our content a hyperlink to this Kazakhstan Today website is obligatory.