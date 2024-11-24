Tokayev, Macron hold talks in extended format

Images | Akorda

Kazakh leader Kassym-Jomart Tokayev held negotiations with French President Emmanuel Macron in an extended format. The Head of Stated expressed gratitude to Emmanuel Macron for the warm reception of the delegation of Kazakhstan, Akorda reports.





I attach utmost importance to my visit, marking a new milestone in the strategic partnership between Kazakhstan and France. I’m convinced that today’s talks as well as the joint statement, that is to be adopted, will take the relationship between Kazakhstan and France to a level of enhanced strategic partnership. Seizing the opportunity, I would like to cordially congratulate you on the successful holding of the 33rd Olympic and Paralympic Games in Paris, which turned out to be grandiose events in the world of sport; their organization impressed with their scale and the high level of holding. I’m confident that your country will also hold the upcoming 36th Winter Olympic Games in in the French Alps in 2030 successfully, said the Kazakh leader.





Tokayev highlighted that the agreements achieved during the visit of Emmanuel Macron to Astana last year contributed to deepening Kazakh-French relations.





Today, our countries enjoy active and trust-based political dialogue. Kazakhstan and France closely interact in the international arena, jointly promoting the idea of peace and sustainable development within multilateral platforms. Your country is among the major trade partners and leading investors in Kazakhstan. Over 200 companies and joint enterprises with French capital operate in our country. We are grateful for the captains of French business for their commitment to do business in Kazakhstan and productive cooperation, stated Tokayev.





The Head of State of Kazakhstan added that cultural and humanitarian interaction, especially in education, science, medicine and history, is being steadily enhanced. Tokayev also expressed gratitude for holding a national exhibition of Kazakhstan at the Guimet National Museum of Asian Arts.





In conclusion, the Head of State expressed confidence that the results of the visit will contribute to the well-being and prosperity of both countries.





For his part, the French President highlighted the importance of the talks held, noting that they will give an additional impetus to the Kazakh-French cooperation.





Thanks to you, the partnership between our countries has been significantly strengthened in recent years, said Emmanuel Macron.





During the talks, the Heads of State discussed in detail the current state and prospects of cooperation in mechanical engineering, transport and logistics, agriculture, energy, industrial cooperation, climate, digital development and healthcare. Special attention was placed to greater cultural and humanitarian ties.





The Presidents also exchanged views on the current topics of regional and international agenda.





Earlier it was reported that the President of Kazakhstan arrived in France for a state visit on November 4.





President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev was officially welcomed by his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron.





