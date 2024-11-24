05.11.2024, 18:53 341

Tokayev, Macron hold talks in extended format

Images | Akorda
Kazakh leader Kassym-Jomart Tokayev held negotiations with French President Emmanuel Macron in an extended format. The Head of Stated expressed gratitude to Emmanuel Macron for the warm reception of the delegation of Kazakhstan, Akorda reports.

I attach utmost importance to my visit, marking a new milestone in the strategic partnership between Kazakhstan and France. I’m convinced that today’s talks as well as the joint statement, that is to be adopted, will take the relationship between Kazakhstan and France to a level of enhanced strategic partnership. Seizing the opportunity, I would like to cordially congratulate you on the successful holding of the 33rd Olympic and Paralympic Games in Paris, which turned out to be grandiose events in the world of sport; their organization impressed with their scale and the high level of holding. I’m confident that your country will also hold the upcoming 36th Winter Olympic Games in in the French Alps in 2030 successfully, said the Kazakh leader.

Tokayev highlighted that the agreements achieved during the visit of Emmanuel Macron to Astana last year contributed to deepening Kazakh-French relations.

Today, our countries enjoy active and trust-based political dialogue. Kazakhstan and France closely interact in the international arena, jointly promoting the idea of peace and sustainable development within multilateral platforms. Your country is among the major trade partners and leading investors in Kazakhstan. Over 200 companies and joint enterprises with French capital operate in our country. We are grateful for the captains of French business for their commitment to do business in Kazakhstan and productive cooperation, stated Tokayev.

The Head of State of Kazakhstan added that cultural and humanitarian interaction, especially in education, science, medicine and history, is being steadily enhanced. Tokayev also expressed gratitude for holding a national exhibition of Kazakhstan at the Guimet National Museum of Asian Arts.

In conclusion, the Head of State expressed confidence that the results of the visit will contribute to the well-being and prosperity of both countries.

For his part, the French President highlighted the importance of the talks held, noting that they will give an additional impetus to the Kazakh-French cooperation.

Thanks to you, the partnership between our countries has been significantly strengthened in recent years, said Emmanuel Macron.

During the talks, the Heads of State discussed in detail the current state and prospects of cooperation in mechanical engineering, transport and logistics, agriculture, energy, industrial cooperation, climate, digital development and healthcare. Special attention was placed to greater cultural and humanitarian ties.

The Presidents also exchanged views on the current topics of regional and international agenda.

Earlier it was reported that the President of Kazakhstan arrived in France for a state visit on November 4.

President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev was officially welcomed by his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron.

Read more about the prospects for developing relations between Astana and Paris in the analytical report by Kazinform News Agency correspondent.
 

relevant news

22.11.2024, 10:43 10566

Kazakh PM holds operational meeting over situation in Ukraine

Images | primeminister.kz
Kazakh Prime Minister Olzhas Bektenov held an operational meeting today to fulfill the tasks of the Head of State to take urgent measures in order to ensure security at the key military and civilian objects over the situation in Ukraine involving the Defence, Interior, Emergencies, Foreign Affairs, Healthcare, Transport, Energy, Industry and Construction, National Economy, and Finance Ministries, Kazinform news Agency learnt from the Government’s press service.

Kazakh Defence Minister Ruslan Zhaksylykov reported on the work to ensure the protection of the strategic and infrastructure objects. The Prime Minister set tasks to enhance the work of state bodies. Maintenance of stability, law and order, transport communication and critical infrastructure safety were prioritized at the meeting.

The Prime Minister assigned authorities to keep the execution of the Kazakh President’s tasks under control, to ensure security and to report on developments.

As earlier reported, Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev gave the Prime Minister, the head of the Presidential Administration, heads of national security, defence and law enforcement agencies, and governors a task to take urgent measures to ensure the security of the basic military and civilian objects over the escalation of the situation in Ukraine.
 

14.11.2024, 19:37 12051

Prime Ministers of Kazakhstan and Belarus discuss trade and economic cooperation issues

Images | primeminister.kz
Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Olzhas Bektenov and Prime Minister of Belarus Roman Golovchenko held talks in Minsk. They discussed the implementation of agreements reached at the level of the Heads of State on the development of trade and economic, cultural and humanitarian cooperation. Attention was paid to industrial cooperation, agriculture with emphasis on projects on deep processing of wheat, construction industry, transport, IT-sector, tourism, primeminister.kz reports.

The volume of mutual trade between Kazakhstan and Belarus for 8 months of this year amounted to $600 million. Flour products from Kazakhstan (10.2% share in exports), etc. are in demand in the Belarusian market. Positive dynamics is also observed in the sphere of road transport: for 9 months of this year the volumes increased by 19% and reached 450.6 thousand tonnes.

The governments of Kazakhstan and Belarus are working together to develop industrial cooperation. The total pool includes 14 projects worth $277.5 million with the creation of 1.8 thousand jobs. Of these, 11 joint ventures have already been launched in the regions of Kazakhstan for more than $200 million and 1.6 thousand jobs have been created. The factories assemble tractors, grain and forage harvesters, and trailed agricultural machinery. Three more projects are under implementation.

Special attention was paid to the export potential of Kazakhstani companies that manufacture railway products and have an opportunity to supply to Belarus the fasteners of sleepers with rails, fitting platforms, railway wheels, units and assemblies.

The talks resulted in the signing of a number of bilateral documents, including: Roadmap between the governments of Kazakhstan and Belarus on the development of trade and economic cooperation for 2025-2029, aimed at replenishing the pool of joint projects and establishing closer ties between the business community; Agreement on cooperation between JSC NC Kazakh Tourism and the National Agency for Tourism of the Republic of Belarus, providing for the exchange of experience in the field of ecological, skiing, rural, medical and children's tourism; Plan of measures for interaction in the field of cultural and humanitarian cooperation n

A visit to the Hi-Tech Park was also held in Minsk, where Olzhas Bektenov was presented digital projects being implemented in the areas of cloud technologies, cyber security, financial sector, etc.
 

14.11.2024, 17:35 12301

Olzhas Bektenov meets with General Director of Rosatom Corporation Alexey Likhachev

Olzhas Bektenov held a meeting with Alexey Likhachev, Director General of the State Atomic Energy Corporation Rosatom, primeminister.kz reports.

They discussed issues of cooperation in the fields of nuclear energy, quantum technologies, digitalisation, as well as exchange of competences and technologies, development of human resources.

The participants of the meeting considered topical issues related to modern technologies in these spheres. They also noted the issues of interaction between experts from different countries aimed at further development of the industries.
 

12.11.2024, 19:28 6266

Central Asia is facing multiple climate-related risks, President Tokayev

Images | Akorda
President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev addressed the World Leaders Climate Action Summit held within the 29th Conference of the Parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change, Akorda reports.

Kazakh leader Tokayev was the first to take the floor following the opening of a plenary session at the COP29 U.N. Climate Summit.

In his speech, the Kazakh President reaffirmed Kazakhstan’s commitment to global climate agenda and highlighted the importance of international cooperation in the fight against climate change, recalling the country’s ambitious goal of achieving carbon neutrality by 2060.

President Tokayev pointed out that in order to achieve the tasks set it’s necessary to ensure access to predictable financing and latest technologies. The Kazakh leader stated that under the New Collective Quantified Goal it is important to draw special attention to regions, that are most vulnerable to climate change, including developing countries with no access to the sea.

Despite the fact that Central Asia is responsible for a mere 1% of total global emissions, the region is facing multiple climate-related risks. In order to increase the efficiency of the measures taken to address climate change, it is important to actively use advanced technologies such as AI, satellite monitoring as well as other digital instruments, allowing for early prevention and greater management of water and land resources, said the President.

Earlier it was reported that at the opening of the COP29 Climate Action Summit in Baku, Azerbaijan, UN Secretary-General António Guterres issued a powerful message on the urgency of climate action.
 

12.11.2024, 12:13 60041

President Tokayev arrives at Baku Olympic Stadium to attend COP29 World Climate Action Summit

Images | Akorda
President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has arrived at the Baku Olympic Stadium to participate in the COP29 World Climate Action Summit, Kazinform News Agency learned from the Akorda press service.

The Head of State was greeted by President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and UN Secretary General António Guterres.

The Kazakh President will be the first to address the plenary session of the COP29 Summit, the press service of Akorda notes.

Recall that Kassym-Jomart Tokayev arrived in Baku on November 11 for a working visit, to participate in the COP29 World Climate Action Summit ongoing under the aegis of the UN Climate Change Conference.
 

08.11.2024, 17:15 6591

Head of State meets ADB President Masatsugu Asakawa

Images | Akorda
Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has met today President of the Asian Development Bank Masatsugu Asakawa who arrived in Astana to participate in the 23rd Ministerial Conference of the Central Asia Regional Economic Cooperation (CAREC) Program, Kazinform News Agency learned from the Akorda press service.

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev congratulated Masatsugu Asakawa on the 30th anniversary of the Kazakhstan-ADB fruitful cooperation.

The President said that Kazakhstan highly appreciates strategic character of interaction with the ADB and its contribution to the implementation of major infrastructure projects and strengthening the national financial system.

From 1994 to 2024, the ADB has financed $7 billion worth projects in Kazakhstan. In particular, the ADB was involved in the construction of the Western Europe- Western China international transport corridor and reconstruction of Aktobe - Kandyagash highway.

The Head of State emphasized the importance of further joint activity in the new priority areas. According to him, Kazakhstan continues working on economic liberalization, improvement of investment climate and creation of conditions to unlock the country’s economic potential. Decarbonization of the economy was named by the President as one of promising areas.

In turn, Masatsugu Asakawa said that the ADB welcomes Kazakhstan’s success in economic reforms and sustainable development. He assured that the ADB is ready to continue close cooperation, including participation in major projects, aimed at infrastructure modernization, social sphere improvement and investment climate strengthening.

An agreement on financing the Kyzylorda-Zhezkazgan highway construction project is set to be signed during the ADB President’s visit to Kazakhstan.
 

08.11.2024, 16:11 12526

Olzhas Bektenov discusses investment cooperation with ADB head and representatives of CAREC countries

Images | primeminister.kz
On behalf of the Head of State, Prime Minister Olzhas Bektenov took part in the 23rd Ministerial Conference of the Central Asia Regional Economic Cooperation Programme (CAREC), held in Astana under the chairmanship of Kazakhstan. The goal is to expand interaction among the Programme's member countries and international financial institutions in shaping the integrated and sustainable development of the Central Asian region, primeminister.kz reports.

The CAREC Program is an initiative of the Asian Development Bank and is implemented in partnership with leading international financial institutions. The conference was attended by Asian Development Bank President Masatsugu Asakawa, CAREC Institute Director Kabir Jurazoda, European Commission Director for the Middle East, Asia and the Pacific Péteris Ustubes, representatives of the International Monetary Fund, World Bank, Islamic Development Bank, and other financial institutions, as well as government delegations from South Korea, Japan, Uzbekistan, Kyrgyzstan, Azerbaijan, Georgia, Mongolia, Pakistan, Tajikistan, and Turkmenistan.

Interaction of the states in the field of economic and financial stability, infrastructure development, trade, energy, water resources, decarbonisation, etc. was discussed.

Prime Minister Olzhas Bektenov noted the relevance of the Programme for the Central Asian region. For more than 20 years, about $51 billion has been invested in the region, of which over $9 billion has been directed to projects in Kazakhstan.

We will continue to work closely with international financial institutions and CAREC member countries to achieve common objectives. We aim to develop the agro-industrial complex with a focus on deep processing and increasing the share of processed products, actively changing the structure of exports and increasing their volumes. We are also interested in implementing large-scale infrastructure projects to ensure transport connectivity and energy sustainability of the Central Asian states. I urge the countries of the region and international financial organisations to join efforts to implement joint projects," Olzhas Bektenov stressed.


In turn, President of the Asian Development Bank Masatsugu Asakawa noted that CAREC sees taking decisive action to combat climate change, building a sustainable infrastructure with early warning systems, as well as the development of digital transformation and innovation among the priorities.

The conference focused on initiatives aimed at developing human capital and improving the quality of life of the population.

At the end, an agreement on the CAREC Climate and Sustainable Development Project Preparation Facility was signed.
 

07.11.2024, 19:12 8156

Tokayev meets Russian FM Sergey Lavrov

Images | Akorda
President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev held a meeting with Minister of Foreign Affairs of Russia Sergey Lavrov, who arrived in Astana for a working visit, Akorda reports.

Greeting the Russian Foreign Minister, Tokayev highlighted the dynamic development of bilateral cooperation in a spirit of friendship, good-neighborliness and strategic partnership. As was noted, this is largely due to the regular political dialogue at the highest level as well as the coordinated work of the governments and parliaments of both countries.

During the meeting, special attention was attached to the preparation for the upcoming visit of Russian President Putin to Kazakhstan.

We’re seriously preparing for this visit. We believe that this is a landmark event in our interstate relationships. Our relations are exemplary and evolving dynamically. The upcoming visit is to give an additional impetus to our strategic partnership and alliance, said the President.

In turn, Lavrov reassured that all the key issues of multifaceted cooperation between Russia and Kazakhstan, including the agenda of the upcoming visit, are being elaborated in detail at the level of governments and foreign ministries of both countries.

The Russian Foreign Minister expressed gratitude to President Tokayev for holding the scientific and practical conference in Astana, marking 80 years since the establishment of the Moscow State Institute of International Relations (MGIMO), which drew a wide response in diplomatic circles and media.

The interlocutors discussed the current issues of regional and international agenda, including interaction within multilateral structures and integration associations.

Earlier it was reported Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov arrived in Astana on a two-day working visit.
 

