Tokayev meets with Deputy Secretary-General Amina Mohammed

The interlocutors discussed the priority areas of cooperation between Kazakhstan and the UN.
Special attention was attached to the joint efforts in achieving the SDGs, climate change fight, combating the pandemic, and ensuring gender equality and human rights.
Welcoming Amina Mohammed, the Head of State congratulated her on her re-election to the post and noted that her visit coincided with the turning point in the history of the country - the hilding of the national referendum, the results of which enable to start building New Kazakhstan.
The President noted the exceptional role of the UN in forming and developing multilateral and international diplomacy, Tokayev highlighted the solid commitment of Kazkahsta to further all-round strengthening of cooperation with the UN and its agenda to address global issues.
The Kazakh leader also welcomed the initiative of UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres to convene the high-level Summit of the Future to develop a new agenda for peace and global security issues in 2023.
In the context of the current challenges of today, the Head of State highlighted the importance to adopt urgent and major action to achieve the SGDs.
In addition, the President told about the efforts Kazakhstan makes to ensure food security, and provide humanitarian aid to countries in need. Tokayev highly assessed the leadership of Amina Mohammed in the implementation of the regiona program Sregionalt Initiative for Central Asia and Afghanistan, aimed at eliminating all forms of violations against women and girls.
In her turn, Amina Mohammed conveyed the warm greetings and sincere wishes of the UN Secretary-General. She also welcomed the large-scale reforms underway under the leadership of Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and congratulated him on the successful referendum. She commended the multifaceted partnership between Kazakhstan and the UN over the 30-year period.
The talks also focused on the Afghan problem. Amina Mohammed stressed the special role in activating international efforts to resolve problems related to the social and economic restoration of Afghanistan.
