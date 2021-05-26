Tokayev signed amendments to regulate operation of banks, MFOs and collectors

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, President of Kazakhstan, has signed amendments to regulate the operation of banks, microfinance organizations and collectors.

The head of state has signed the law of the Republic of Kazakhstan" On amendments and additions to some legislative acts of the Republic of Kazakhstan on regulation of banking, microfinance and collection activities in Kazakhstan," the report reads.

The amendments are aimed at preventing the growth of further indebtedness of people and ensuring optimal growth rates for consumer lending, as well as regulating the interaction of collection agencies with debtors and third parties.

The draft law is supposed to reduce of level of debt load, create conditions for balanced growth of consumer lending, conscientious observance of the law by collection agencies in interaction with debtors and third parties.

















