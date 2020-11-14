Tokayev tasked to control prices for PCR testing and drugs

President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev received the chairman of the Competition Protection and Development Agency, Serik Zhumangarin, Kazpravda.kz refers to the Akorda press service reporting.





Tokayev was briefed on the work carried out by the Agency since its inception, implementation of the transparency policy, creation of crowdsourcing platforms and a council on barriers, which provide an opportunity to discuss problematic issues with the participation of business representatives and the public.





The President was informed on the follow-up of his instructions to reduce the cost of PCR testing and personal protective equipment, as well as prices at airports in Kazakhstan.





Another area reported on was regulating the activities of commodity exchanges, reducing prices for liquefied gas, stabilizing the situation on the pharmaceutical market.





The President tasked the Agency to keep under special control the pricing for PCR testing, personal protective equipment and medicines, also to further develop competition, improve the effectiveness of the economy, and develop commodity exchanges.













