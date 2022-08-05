Система Orphus

Turkish investors invited to take part in creating aviation cluster in Kazakhstan

04.08.2022, 19:55 4041
Kazakh Industry and Infrastructure Development Minister Kairbek Usskenbayev held a meeting with the first heads of the leading Turkish companies, Kazinform cites the press service of the Ministry. 
 
The meeting focused on the issues of development of industrial cooperation and military and technical cooperation, purchases and assembly of ANKA UAVs, construction of facilities of a military city in Karaganda region, and a new shipyard in the Kazakh section of the Caspian Sea. 
 
The discussion took place as part of the tasks given by President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev announced during his official visit to Turkiye in May this year. 
 
During the talk, the Kazakh minister pointed to the dynamic development of the strategic partnership between Kazakhstan and Turkiye as well as expressed gratitude to those present for their contribution to the strengthening of military and technical cooperation between the countries, including supporting the training of specialists of Kazakhstan Aviation Industries. 
 

Kazakhstan pays particular attention to Turkish investors and is ready to render all-round support. We highlight the importance and priority of joint projects as well as consider the opportunity to present offtake contracts to further investors," said Usskenbayev. 

 
The Kazakh minister invited Turkish Aerospace to take an active part in creating an aviation and industrial park in Nur-Sultan with Kazakhstan Aviation Industries being an anchor enterprise. Manufacturing, testing, repair, and service maintenance of airborne vehicles and their components are to be established within the aviation cluster. Boeing and Airbus have already joined the project
 
Iran's Khayyam ERS satellite to be launched from Baikonur

04.08.2022, 14:50 3891
Preparations are underway for the launch of the Soyuz-2.1b carrier rocket with a group of satellites at the Baikonur cosmodrome, Kazinform reports. 
 
The blast-off is scheduled for August 9, 2022, from launch pad No 31. 
 
According to Roscosmos press office, Soyuz-2.1b carrier rocket with Fregat upper-stage will bring Khayyam remote sensing satellite into orbit under an order of the Islamic Republic of Iran. 
 
The satellite was assembled at the Roscosmos enterprises. 
 
Apart from the Iranian satellite, the Soyuz-2.1b will carry 16 small spacecraft designed by the leading Russian universities, commercial companies an non-commercial organizations for scientific and technological researches.
 
Kazakhstan and Andorra sign reciprocal visa exemption agr’t

04.08.2022, 13:17 3756
Kazakh Foreign Minister Mukhtar Tileuberdi met with visiting Foreign Minister of Andorra Maria Ubach, Kazinform reports. 
 

Bilateral relations between Kazakhstan and Andorra are aimed at development of constructive and mutual benefit cooperation. The most perspective direction of cooperation is the tourist sector. To this end, the countries signed today an agreement on reciprocal exemption of visa requirements for all passport holders, the first intergovernmental agreement between the two states," the Kazakh FM said following the talks. 

 
He reminded that the two countries support each other in the international structures. The nations enjoy fruitful cooperation within the UN and OSCE. Interparliamentary ties between Kazakhstan and Andorra are developed within the OSCE PA and PACE. He also expressed gratitude for supporting Kazakhstan’s candidacy to the UN Human Rights Council for 2022-2024. 

In a conclusion the Kazakh Foreign Minister thanked Maria Ubach for productive negotiations.
 
Kazakh Ambassador presents credentials to Lebanese President

04.08.2022, 13:00 3586
Ambassador of Kazakhstan to the Republic of Lebanon Rassul Zhumaly handed over credentials to President of this country General Michel Aoun, Kazinform learned from the press office of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. 
 
After the ceremony, Rasul Zhumaly informed the Lebanese President of internal and foreign policy of Kazakhstan and the course of democratic and market reforms. Having noted the decision of President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev on transformation of Kazakhstan’s Diplomatic Mission in Beirut, Rassul Zhumaly pointed out Kazakh side’s interest in further development cooperation with the Arab world, in particular, with Lebanon.
 
 In turn, Michel Aoun stated Lebanon’s readiness to develop mutually beneficial ties with Kazakhstan. He said that he puts high hopes on the future of the bilateral trade-economic, humanitarian and tourist relations. 
 
Upon completion of the talk, the Lebanese Leader conveyed best wishes to the leadership and people of Kazakhstan.
 
9 more Kazakhstani companies to export horse meat to Japan

04.08.2022, 12:05 3701
9 more Kazakhstan-based companies were included into the list of companies eligible to export horse meat to Japan following bilateral cooperation between the Kazakh Agriculture Ministry and the Ministry of Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries of Japan, Kazinform reports quoting the Kazakh Ministry. 
 
Among the certified companies are Kaindy LLP (Almaty region), ASEM-ZHETYSU (Almaty region), Meat Processing Complex Bizhan LLP (Akmola region), Asyl-Asyl (Atyrau city), Kuanysh (Atyrau city), Birlestic (Karaganda region), EURASIA INVEST LTD (Karaganda region), ARAY KZ (Karaganda region), BEEF EXPORT GROUP (Kostanay region).
 
 Earlier, 34 companies were included into the list. As a result, 43 Kazakhstani meat processing companies are certified to export their meat products to Japan so far.
 
Kazakhstan adheres to "One China" principle – Foreign Ministry

04.08.2022, 11:57 3341
Kazakhstan reaffirms its adherence to the "One China" principle and views Taiwan as an inalienable part of the territory of the People’s Republic of China, official spokesperson of the Kazakh Foreign Office Aibek Smadyarov says, Kazinform reports. 
 

The Republic of Kazakhstan adheres to the "One China" principle and views Taiwan as an inalienable part of the territory of the People’s Republic of China. Kazakhstan stands for the observance of the existing norms of international law and the UN Charter, in particular, to adhere in this issue to the UN General Assembly resolution No 2758 as of 1971. The visits of official delegations of foreign countries to Taiwan should be coordinated with the Government of the People’s Republic of China," Aibek Smadyarov notes.

 
Kazakhstan, Morocco debate coop in transport sector

03.08.2022, 21:45 7886
Ambassador of Kazakhstan Saulekul Saylaukyzy met with the Minister of Transport and Logistics of the Kingdom of Morocco Mohamed Abdejalel, Kazinform cites the press service of the Kazakh MFA. 
 
The ambassador gave brief information on the current state and prospects of cooperation between the two countries, the existing potential for cooperation in the transport and logistics sector, work within the AIFC, etc. 
 
Minister Abdejalel noted the importance of developing cooperation with Kazakhstan, in particular the opening of charter flights, which will give impetus to tourism and trade and economic cooperation, further exploring the possibility of opening regular flights Almaty-Casablanca and signing the relevant agreement.
 
WHO Director-General Tedros arrives in Almaty

03.08.2022, 18:32 7711
Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, the head of the World Health Organization, has arrived in the city of Almaty for an unofficial visit, Kazinform correspondent reports. 
 
WHO Director-General Dr. Tedros together with Kazakh Health Minister Azhar Giniyat held a meeting with the Mayor of Almaty city Yerbolat Dossayev as well as visited the Assfendiyarov Kazakh National Medical University. 
 
While visiting the university, the WHO Director-General made an entry in the book of honorary guests. Then, Dr. Tedros met with the Kazakh science and medicine masters - professors of the university in the Sharmanov Hall of Honor, where he answered troubling questions on the development of the epidemiological situation in the world. 
 

Plenty of measures to promote primary health care are being realized in Kazakhstan. Every citizen can get quality and affordable health care. This is thanks to the 2025 Public Health national project, all key areas of which align with the priorities of the core strategic documents of the WHO at global and regional levels," said the Kazakh minister.

 
 Azhar Giniyat called the opening of a WHO primary health care demonstration site at the Multipurpose interdistrict hospital in Yenbekshikazakh district, Almaty region, a vivid example of cooperation with the WHO. 
 
She thanked the WHO Director-General personally for the support in implementing the Kazakh initiatives, including the promotion of the Astana primary health care declaration globally, as well as the WHO demonstration site and experiences of the country. 
 
In his speech, Marat Shortanov, the rector of the Assfendiyarov Kazakh National Medical University, thanked the WHO Director-General for the visit to the country's leading university. 
 
Congratulating Dr. Tedros on his re-election for the second term as the WHO Director-General, Shortanov pointed out that he has always supported the member states and guided the WHO during these ever-changing times. He noted that the Organization has been providing support to the member states, including technological one, since the first days of the pandemic. 
 

Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev highly appreciates your support to Kazakhstan during the pandemic, which he mentioned in your online meeting in 2021 and his speeches at the WHO Assembly," said Shortanov.

 
Kazakh Foreign Ministry reveals program of Pope Francis’ state visit

02.08.2022, 17:15 11436
As it was previously announced, Pope Francis will pay a state visit to Kazakhstan from September 13 to 15, 2022, Kazinform has learned from the press service of the Kazakh Foreign Affairs Ministry. 
 
The program of the visit’s first day features a meeting with the President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, as well as a formal speech addressing the diplomatic corps accredited in the country and the civil society. 
 
On the second day of the visit, the head of the Roman Catholic Church is expected to participate in the opening and plenary session of the VII Congress of Leaders of World and Traditional Religions and to hold several meetings with other religious leaders. 
 
On September 14, Pope Francis will also conduct a Holy Mass for thousands of Roman Catholics, including pilgrims who are expected to visit the Kazakh capital on this occasion. 
 
On the visit’s final day, he plans to attend the closing ceremony of the VII Congress of Leaders of World and Traditional Religions with the adoption of its final declaration, and to meet with clergymen, nuns and seminarians of the Roman Catholic Church from Kazakhstan and neighboring countries. 
 
The previous visit to Kazakhstan by a Pontiff, namely, Pope John Paul II took place between September 22 and 25, 2001. Pope Francis is the first head of the Roman Catholic Church to confirm his participation in the Congress of Leaders of World and Traditional Religions, which is traditionally held every three years in the capital city of Kazakhstan.
 
