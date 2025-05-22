This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Visiting meeting of CSTO Parliamentary Assembly Council starts in Bishkek
President Tokayev arrives at Vаrkert Bazar pavilion for informal OTS summit in Budapest
Olzhas Bektenov discusses construction factory in Almaty region with David Manzini, head of PepsiCo: investment volume to increase twice
We will fully support such projects aimed at producing high value-added finished products. Government agencies will make all necessary decisions within two weeks," Olzhas Bektenov emphasized.
We greatly appreciate the support from Kazakhstan’s authorities. As a foreign investor, we’ve been provided with favorable conditions and the necessary assistance. We see great potential here, which is why we’ve decided to double our investment in Kazakhstan," David Manzini noted.
Trump says call with Putin 'went very well,' Russia open to ceasefire and wants to trade with U.S.
Russia and Ukraine will immediately start negotiations toward a Ceasefire and, more importantly, an END to the War. The conditions for that will be negotiated between the two parties, as it can only be, because they know details of a negotiation that nobody else would be aware of," Trump said in a social media post.
The Vatican, as represented by the Pope, has stated that it would be very interested in hosting the negotiations. Let the process begin!" he added.
The US president expressed his position on the ceasefire and, for his part, also noted that Russia supports a peaceful settlement of the Ukrainian crisis, we just need to determine the most effective ways to move towards peace," he said.
We have agreed with the US president that Russia will propose and is ready to work with the Ukrainian side on a memorandum on a possible future peace treaty, defining a number of positions such as the principles of settlement, the timing of a possible peace agreement, including a possible ceasefire for a certain time if certain agreements are reached," he said.
UNESCO representative hands over Betashar ritual inscription certificate to Kazakh State Counselor
Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi Sheikh Khaled bin Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan arrives on official visit to Kazakhstan
Presidents of Kazakhstan and Serbia hold talks in Moscow
Olzhas Bektenov discusses development of trade and economic cooperation with General Secretary of Vietnam Communist Party Central Committee Tho Lam
Kazakhstan and Vietnam expand business cooperation
For Kazakhstan, Vietnam is one of the leading partners in Southeast Asia. We have significant potential for expanding trade and economic cooperation. Last year, trade turnover between our countries reached $860 million," he said.
We highly appreciate the intention of Sovico Group and VietJet Air to participate in the management and operations of Qazaq Air under the new VietJet Qazakhstan brand. Expansion of the route network in the region will strengthen transport connectivity and create new points of economic growth," Nurlan Zhakupov, Chairman of the Board of Samruk-Kazyna JSC, said.
In the next 3 years, we plan to increase the share of processed products in the agro-industrial complex to 70 per cent. 29 meat poultry farms with a total capacity of more than 220,000 tonnes of meat per year and 11 egg factories with a capacity of 850 million eggs per year will be put into operation. We invite Vietnamese partners to create joint production facilities and introduce modern water-saving technologies," Yermek Kosherbayev added.
