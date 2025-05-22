Visiting meeting of CSTO Parliamentary Assembly Council starts in Bishkek

Images | primeminister.kz

Prime Minister of the Republic of Kazakhstan Olzhas Bektenov and General Secretary of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of the Socialist Republic of Vietnam Tho Lam, who arrived in Kazakhstan on a state visit, discussed issues of bilateral trade and economic cooperation, primeminister.kz reports.





Attention was paid to the forthcoming work on the implementation of the Joint Statement on the establishment of strategic partnership between Kazakhstan and Vietnam signed by the Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and General Secretary of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of Vietnam To Lam. Prospects for expanding cooperation in trade, agriculture, transport and logistics, civil aviation, tourism, exchange of best practices in the introduction of digital services and AI integration were considered.





Within the framework of agreements reached at the highest level to increase trade turnover up to $2 billion, Kazakhstan's readiness to increase the volume of supplies to the Vietnamese market in 35 commodity items was noted. Among them are products of petrochemical, metallurgical, chemical, machine-building industries, food industry and others.





In the sphere of agriculture there is a positive dynamics. At the end of last year, the volume of trade between Kazakhstan and Vietnam in agricultural products increased by 3.5 per cent, the supply of Kazakh agricultural products increased 15 times. Also promising is the exchange of experience in the scientific field for the introduction of modern agricultural technologies aimed at improving agricultural productivity.





In the transport and logistics sector, attention was paid to cooperation in the development of the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route. The middle corridor will make it possible to reduce the time of cargo delivery from Vietnam, which will ensure that mutual trade is brought to a qualitatively new level.





Following the negotiations, the parties confirmed their intentions to make every effort to strengthen bilateral trade and economic relations between Kazakhstan and Vietnam.