Zelensky leads with 73.01% after half of electoral ballots counted

Photo: TASS

Vladimir Zelensky is leading in the runoff stage of the Ukrainian presidential election with 73.01% of the vote after Ukraine's Central Election Commission has counted 50% of electoral ballots, the commission informed on Monday.

Incumbent president Pyotr Poroshenko has received 24.65% of the vote, TASS reports.

According to the commission, Zelensky has taken the lead in all regions of Ukraine, except the Lvov Region.

The voter turnout in the runoff stage of the election reached 62.07%.

