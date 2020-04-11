120 healthcare workers infected with coronavirus in Kazakhstan

120 healthcare workers have been infected with the new coronavirus in Kazakhstan

120 healthcare workers who are bravely fighting the coronavirus infection have contracted it in Kazakhstan. Of 120, 67 healthcare workers treated patients with the symptoms of coronavirus or those infected.

One of the healthcare workers is in grave condition. Nine more healthcare workers are in moderate conditions. Others have the mild form of coronavirus. The total number of people infected with coronavirus now stands at 604 in Kazakhstan.





This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.



When citing our content a hyperlink to this Kazakhstan Today website is obligatory.