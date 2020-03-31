145 coronavirus cases reported in Kazakhstan

Number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Kazakhstan has climbed to 145
To date, the country has confirmed 145 cases of coronavirus infection including 75 cases in the city of Nur-Sultan, 50 cases in Almaty, 4 cases in the city of Karaganda, 2 cases in Shymkent, 1 case in Almaty region, 1 case in Aktobe region, 3 cases in Zhambyl region, 3 cases in Akmolinsk region, 3 cases in Atyrau region, 1 case in Pavlodar region, 1 case in Mangistau region and 1 case in North Kazakhstan region.
As reported earlier, Kazakhstan reports first coronavirus death.
