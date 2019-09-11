188 young Kazakhstanis awarded Bolashak Scholarship

188 Kazakhstanis have been awarded the Presidential Bolashak Scholarship, the Akorda press service reports.

On Tuesday, Secretary of State Marat Tazhin chaired a meeting of the Republican Commission for Training Personnel Abroad.

Members of the Commission made a decision to award the Bolashak Scholarship to 188 young Kazakhstanis for obtaining master’s and PhD degrees at foreign universities.

This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.



When citing our content a hyperlink to this Kazakhstan Today website is obligatory.