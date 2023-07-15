This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
1,000 babies born in Kazakhstan on Capital Day
Celebrated Tenor Sejoon An Solved All of Turandot’s Riddles
I know that the Operaliya Festival is one of the largest festivals in Kazakhstan, and this year it takes place as part of the celebration of the Astana Opera’s 10th anniversary season. I am very honored and happy to perform Calaf for the first time at this wonderful opera house," the singer said after the performance. "The most important thing for me in singing is the ability to convey emotions. Calaf was able to recognize the sadness and fear behind Turandot’s beauty. My hero solved the princess’ riddles, because he understood her well as a person and empathized with her. I tried to express Calaf’s love for Turandot, which finally melted her frozen heart."
Davide Livermore is a musical theatre stage director known all over the world. I saw Macbeth, which he staged at the Teatro alla Scala. I am overwhelmed with joy to be able to take part in an opera production staged by him at the Kazakh opera house, which is, in my opinion, exceptional," Sejoon An concluded.
Trade Committee: more than 590 operating vegetable storages do not appear in statistics
Territorial departments of trade with akimats have identified 593 objects for storing vegetables that are not accounted for by the Bureau of National Statistics. Now we are working on the issue of their registration", - Aidar Abildabekov said.
The number of meetings held is 3 times higher than the detected violations. This indicates the weak work and formal approach of the regional commissions to the investigation of mediation schemes in the regions", - Aidar Abildabekov said during an expanded meeting of his colleague.
Senators visited Ekibastuz thermal power plant
As of July 1, the repair of boilers No. 7 and No. 9 was completed. Repair work continues on power boiler No. 6 with a completion date of August 18 and 5 hot water boilers. Dismantling works have been completed on hot water boilers No. 11, 14, 15. We will keep this issue under control," the senators noted.
Senator Tolamisov met with residents of the city of Ayagoz
One of the main tasks of the Senate now is to represent the interests of the regions. In this regard, it is important for our work to get acquainted with problematic issues of local significance. Therefore, such meetings with residents of the regions help us a lot. We will keep the issues raised by you under control," the senator said.
In which areas are consumer rules most often violated?
Over the past period of this year, out of the total number of received appeals, positive decisions have been made for 44%, legal advice has been provided for 43%, 11% have been redirected to sectoral state bodies in terms of competence, and 2% have been sued, and others have been withdrawn", - Askar said. Tynysbekov, colleagues of the committee.
Water supply measures for agrarians in southern regions considered by Government
Some 45,000 tons of garbage removed from impromptu landfills in Astana
Internet connection stability far from great in Astana - Head of State
