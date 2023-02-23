1,200 Kazakhstani pupils to vie to compete at FIRST 2023 World Robotics Championships
relevant news
Türkiye's quakes: Over 1.2 thou Kazakhstanis reach out to Foreign Ministry
Over 1.2 thousand Kazakhstani nationals contacted the Kazakh Foreign Ministry since the major quakes had rocked Türkiye. Whereabouts of more than 190 of our nationals found themselves in a disaster zone were tracked as a result of the ministry's work," said Smadiyarov.
78 Kazakh nationals found themselves in disaster zones willing to return home were airlifted in Almaty and Astana. 24 Kyrgyz and Turkish citizens, family members of those Kazakhstanis returned home, were also transported," said the Kazakh Foreign Ministry spokesperson.
Heriot-Watt University to open its branch in Kazakhstan
Kazakh rescuers end search and rescue operations in Türkiye
1.2mln tourists visit Almaty region annually
For a successful development of the tourism sector, we need to develop and implement a modern tourist navigation system, in particular, to build a soft infrastructure along the main tourist routes, including the improvement of trails in the territory of national parks," he said.
We need to build a modern visitor center with a network of information desks providing high-quality information, and with consultants for managing tourist flows, tourist navigation, and souvenir shops," he added.
Kazakhstanis donate over $3mln600thous for earthquake victims in Türkiye
Apart from that, 216 thousand US dollars were transferred to the official banking account of the AFAD. Thus, the total amount of donation from Kazakhstan exceeds 3 milion 616 thousand US dollars," a statement from the Embassy reads.
7,000 historical documents returned to Kazakhstan from abroad in 2022
First yurts installed in quake-hit Kahramanmaraş
The first yurts are being installed in the city of Kahramanmaraş, Türkiye. The yurts were delivered there a couple of days ago. 84 more will be brought soon," the post of journalist Nurbek Bekbau on his Instagram account reads.
Kazakhstanis raised some KZT 18 mln to buy yurts for quake-hit Türkiye
The talks are underway with the Turkish authorities to deliver the yurts to Türkiye as soon as possible. The yurts were chosen for a definite reason. People can live in the yurts for a great while whereas people living in tents are bracing for freezing temperatures. The yurt has a sacred meaning. The Turks call Kazakhstan "atazhurt" (the land of ancestors) as the territory of Kazakhstan is the motherland of all Turks, including the ancestors of the current generations of Turks," journalist Nurbek Bekbau said. Bekbau initiated the fundraising for those hit by quakes.
