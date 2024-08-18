16.08.2024, 16:42 11981
1,290 COVID cases detected in Kazakhstan since Jan
Many respiratory viruses, including coronavirus currently circulate in Kazakhstan. 1,290 COVID cases were detected throughout the country since the beginning of the year, Kazinform News Agency reports.
Since 2022 coronavirus situation monitoring has been included in the existing flu and acute respiratory viral infections epidemiological control system.
1,290 COVID cases were detected since the beginning of the year. No lethal cases were recorded.
Majority of those infected develop mild COVID symptoms since there is no growth in coronavirus, viral pneumonia, or acute respiratory viral disease hospitalizations. According to the latest sequence analyses, various subvariants of Omicron by 100 percent circulate in Kazakhstan as well as worldwide.
The acting chief state sanitary doctor of Kazakhstan signed a decree on flu vaccination starting on September 1, 2024.
It is recommended to air rooms, use sanitizers, avoid contact with infected people, wear masks to prevent virus spread, and seek medical attention if someone has disease symptoms.
16.08.2024
Mpox: Healthcare Ministry recommends Kazakhstani tourists to take precautions
The Kazakh Healthcare Ministry recommends Kazakhstani tourists to take precautions due to a monkeypox outbreak in the Democratic Republic of the Congo and its spread, Kazinform News Agency reports.
Mpox, formerly known as monkeypox, is a viral disease caused by the monkeypox virus of the Poxviridae family. Its main symptoms may develop within 5 to 21 days after exposure. It may cause fever, headache, muscle aches, back pain, low energy, and swollen lymph nodes.
For the past six months, global mpox cases reduced significantly compared to the peak of the mpox outbreak with 30,721 cases recorded in August 2022. Mpox is endemic to countries in central and west Africa.
As of today, no mpox cases have been detected in Kazakhstan. Sanitary and quarantine border checkpoints take measures to identify suspected mpox cases among international travelers.
The Kazakh Healthcare Ministry recommends Kazakhstani tourists set to visit endemic countries to avoid close contact with persons suspected of contracting mpox or infected animals (monkeys, rats, squirrels, etc.), wash hands often with soap and water, and use sanitizers to curb mpox spread.
If you have symptoms like a rash, fever, or chills visit a doctor for diagnostics and treatment.
15.08.2024
Three Kazakhstani Olympic medalists and two coaches diagnosed with COVID
According to Dias Akhmetsharip, adviser to the Minister of Tourism and Sports of the Republic of Kazakhstan, some of Kazakhstani athletes and coaches who participated in the 2024 Summer Olympic Games in Paris have tested positive for coronavirus, Kazinform News Agency reports.
Three medalists and two coaches of our team have tested positive for the coronavirus. All three athletes are medalists from the 2024 Paris Olympics. They are currently isolated and receiving treatment. They are in the mild stage of disease. We wish them a speedy recovery. No cases of the virus have been identified among other members of the national team," Dias Akhmetsharip stated.
Recall that on August 14, the meeting of the Head of State, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, with the medalists of the Summer 2024 Olympic Games in Paris in Astana was canceled since several athletes and coaches were diagnosed with COVID-19.
As earlier reported, the Head of State decreed to award sportsmen and coaches of the national team with state awards for their high achievements at the Summer 2024 Paris Olympic Games.
15.08.2024
Air Astana to launch direct flights to Vietnam
From 28th October 2024, Kazakhstan’s flagship carrier Air Astana will launch direct flights to Vietnam, Kazinform News Agency reports.
The company announced it on its Instagram account, saying that the flights will be operated from Almaty to Phu Quoc on comfortable Airbus A321LR.
The company reminds that the nationals of Kazakhstan can stay in Vietnam for up to 30 days without visas.
In August 2023, the governments of Kazakhstan and Vietnam signed an agreement on exemption of visas for the national passport holders. The document entered into force on May 25, 2024.
According to the company's half-year report, the number of passengers transported by Air Astana planes increased by 14.6% from 2023 and reached four million.
Total revenue and other income excluding non-recurring items increased by 12.9% year-on-year and made $586.2 million ($519.1 million in the first half of 2023).
15.08.2024
Tuberculosis cases on the rise in Kostanay region
In comparison with the previous period of 2023, tuberculosis cases in the Kostanay region have increased by 9.6%. This increase has affected all age groups, including adults, children, and adolescents, Kazinform News Agency reports.
As stated by the regional department of sanitary and epidemiological inspection, tuberculosis is an infectious disease. Transmission occurs when an infected individual expels respiratory droplets during activities such as sneezing, coughing, or talking.
Currently, the main preventive protection against tuberculosis is vaccination. Free BCG vaccine is administered within the first months of a child's life according to the national immunization schedule. The effectiveness of this vaccine has been tested and proven by time. Therefore, an unvaccinated BCG baby has more chances to get sick if the child gets infected with tuberculosis, even if he or she lives in a socially prosperous family," the message reads.
In addition, it was observed that measures aimed at preventing and containing the spread of tuberculosis are being implemented to reduce the incidence of the disease.
14.08.2024
Almaty ranked among 2024 safest cities in the world
According to Numbeo’s 2024 City Safety Index, Almaty ranks 147th among global cities with a safety index of 46.3. This result puts the city on par with Thessaloniki, Greece (148th, 46.2) and Bangalore, India (146th, 46.6). The ranking focuses on the level of safety, which includes factors such as crime rates and overall livability, Kazinform News Agency reports.
The top 10 cities according to the Safety Index in 2024 include the following cities: Abu Dhabi from the United Arab Emirates is in first place with a score of 88.2. In second place is Ajman from the same Emirates with a score of 84.2, followed by Doha from Qatar with an index of 84.0. In fourth place is Taipei, Taiwan, with a score of 83.7. In fifth place is Dubai from the United Arab Emirates with an index of 83.6.
In sixth place is Ras al-Khaimah from the UAE with an index of 82.9. Muscat from Oman is in seventh place with an index of 80.6. Eighth place belongs to The Hague from the Netherlands with an index of 79.7. In ninth place is Munich, Germany, with a score of 79.5. Trondheim from Norway closes out the top ten with an index of 79.4.
However, it is worth noting that Kazakhstan has shown good results in a global context. According to Numbeo, Kazakhstan ranks 75th in the Safety Index by country, which is a significant achievement considering its position in comparison to Western countries such as Italy (47.1), the UK (47.8), the U.S. (49.2) and France (55.3). In this list, Kazakhstan surpasses countries such as the United States and France.
Apart from the safety index, other aspects of quality of life also play an important role in the city’s overall score. In the quality of life index, Almaty is ranked 177th with a score of 95.6, which is on par with Nairobi, Kenya (176th, 95.6). The city shows relative stability in this ranking in terms of purchasing power (50.6), cost of living (31.5), and pollution index (78.4).
In terms of healthcare, Almaty has an index of 49.4, which is slightly higher than its neighbor in the rank, Novosibirsk in Russia, which has an index of 56.9. This indicates that the city provides fairly good healthcare services despite overall issues with safety and other aspects of quality of life.
It is also important to note that Numbeo’s rankings are updated regularly.
12.08.2024
Kyrgyz air carrier launches flights to Tashkent
Kyrgyzstan's "TezJet" air carrier begins regular passenger flights between Bishkek and Tashkent, Trend reports with reference to the press service of Uzbekistan Airports.
The first flight to the Uzbek capital is scheduled for September 3.
The transportation will be operated on McDonnell Douglas MD-80 (M83) aircraft, with a frequency of four flights per week - on Tuesdays, Wednesdays, Fridays and Saturdays.
Founded in 2013, TezJet is based at Manas Airport in Bishkek and operates flights to various cities in Kyrgyzstan.
09.08.2024
Almaty celebrates 179th anniversary of great poet Abai
Flowers were laid to the monument of great Kazakh thinker and poet Abai to celebrate his 179th anniversary in Almaty, Kazinform News Agency reports.
Deputy mayor of Almaty Azamat Kaldybekov, deputy chairman of the Writers’ Union of Kazakhstan Kassymkhan Begmanov, Majilis deputies, general consul of China in Almaty Jiang Wei, writers, scientists, public figures, students attended the ceremony.
As stated there, the birthday of great poet Abai Kunanbaiuly is a particular day for the whole country.
General consul of China in Almaty Jiang Wei noted Abai is known not only in Kazakhstan, but also worldwide. She reminded a monument honoring Abai was unveiled in Beijing.
Over 20 events will be held in Almaty to celebrate the Abai Day. The Abai Day is observed in Kazakhstan on August 10 according to the resolution of the Kazakh Government as of August 2020.
06.08.2024
Kuandyk Bishimbayev's case forwarded to Supreme Court of Kazakhstan
The case of Kuandyk Bishimbayev, the former Minister of National Economy of Kazakhstan, who was convicted of murdering his common-law wife, has now been sent to the Supreme Court of the country for further consideration. Kazinform News Agency correspondent reports that the case was transferred to a judge of the Supreme Court on August 5.
Following the appeal panel's decision to uphold the original sentence, Bishimbayev's lawyer, Nazken Kusainova, expressed her intention to once again appeal the verdict. According to her, Bishimbayev believes that the sentence is unlawful and is requesting a reclassification of his actions as intentional infliction of serious bodily harm resulting in death by negligence.
One more person involved in the Saltanat Nukenova murder case has expressed their intention to appeal the verdict. Bakhytzhan Baizhanov, who has been sentenced to four years, is now seeking acquittal on the grounds of insufficient evidence to prove his involvement in the alleged crime.
The Supreme Court will now review both appeals.
On November 9 of last year, Bishimbayev was taken into custody on charges of killing his spouse. Kuandyk Bishimbayev was sentenced to 24 years in a maximum security prison on May 13 by the court for the torturous and particularly vicious murder of his wife Saltanat Nukenova. His relative Bakhytzhan Baizhanov has been sentenced to four years in a medium security prison for concealing an especially serious crime.
