This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
48 road sections closed down as snowstorms batter 10 regions
relevant news
Over 20 flights delayed at Astana airport
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Kazakhstan introduces face mask rule in public places
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Flights canceled at Astana Airport amid winter storm
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Police detains woman suspected of killing her two kids in Turkistan
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
We did everything we could - Roman Sklyar on search for JSC Maikainzoloto's buried bus
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Measles cases surging in N Kazakhstan
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Almost 70 women killed in family violence incidents in Kazakhstan last year
In 2023 some 99,000 complaints were filed with police over domestic violence related incidents, Zakiyeva said at the presentation of a new draft law ensuring women’s rights and children's security.
A total of 2,452 crimes against children have been committed. On top of that, 69 women and 7 children were murdered as a result of violent attacks at home last year", she added.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Love and Jealousy Are Always Close
The role is also technically difficult, since it is a power role, all built on large leaps. We can say that the part even includes male jump elements. Zarema only appears in the second act, and her variations are literally consecutive. Plus, you need to add passion and genuine emotions to the technique and show it not at one hundred percent, but at two hundred percent. The part is close to me, because a woman’s inner world is represented here. In my opinion, Zarema cannot imagine life without love, without Ghirei, because he is her everything, and her heart and soul belong to the Khan. Here you need to show jealousy, passion, love, tenderness - all the feelings that a woman has. You must behave onstage in such a way that shows that you are the best in the harem. The reason is that there was no one more beautiful and more loved than her, and only with the appearance of Maria her life turned upside down and was divided into "before" and "after". Since childhood, when I saw Zarema onstage, I felt very sorry for her, despite the fact that she killed Maria. It is not difficult to understand why she took this step: she wanted to be last and only one," the ballerina added.
Khan Ghirei in The Fountain Bakhchisarai is one of my dream parts, and I am getting closer to achieving it. This role requires great acting skills. You need to make the viewers feel his thoughts, and this is the complexity and a special feature of this role. My mentors and teachers taught me about the intricacies of performing this part, how I should behave onstage, and that even a simple attitude is of great importance. I hope to justify their trust," ballet dancer Aidan Kalzhan said.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Most viewed
05.02.2024, 19:46Almost 70 women killed in family violence incidents in Kazakhstan last year 05.02.2024, 20:5534546Measles cases surging in N Kazakhstan 06.02.2024, 15:3533911President approves Olzhas Bektenov for the post of Kazakh PM 06.02.2024, 10:3232806President Tokayev to take part in Majilis plenary session 05.02.2024, 17:2131956Love and Jealousy Are Always Close 19.01.2024, 18:3185791Pope Francis thanks Kazakh President Tokayev for contribution to peace and harmony 16.01.2024, 13:0776221Kazakhstan plans to increase share of e-commerce to 20% by 2030 18.01.2024, 15:3275961Kazakhstan may reduce uranium production in 2024 18.01.2024, 12:0575446Almaty records highest jobless rate in Kazakhstan 22.01.2024, 21:3073841Spain, Kazakhstan to co-organize Middle Corridor conference - Secretary of State