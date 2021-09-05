60% of water canals in Kazakhstan need reconstruction

Images | 24.kz

60% of water canals are in unsatisfactory condition and this is the primary reason for high water losses in Kazakhstan, Magzum Mirzagaliyev, Minister of Ecology, Geology and Natural Resources said on Thursday.

The republican property has 3298 irrigation networks with a length of about 20 thousand km, of which 60% or 11.9 thousand km of canals are in an unsatisfactory condition, which is the primary reason for high losses during the transportation of water to the consumers," he said.

The first project on digitalization of the main channel "K-19" with a length of 12 km was implemented in the Maktaaral district of the Turkestan region in 2020.

Thanks to the digitization of the canal, it has been established that water is consumed by 45% more than the irrigation rates. Therefore, within the next five years, we are going to digitize 212 channels with a length of more than 3.3 thousand km, which will save up to 2.2 cubic meters. km of water," he said.













