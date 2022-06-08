77.18% of voters support constitutional amendments – Central Election Commission

Images | vk.com / Administration of the city of Baikonur

By order of the Kazakh President Kairat Nurtai was named a special representative of the Kazakh President at the Baikonur complex, Kazinform cites Akorda. Kairat Nurtai was born in 1982 in Karamakshinsk district, Kyzylorda region.

He graduated from the Satbayev Kazakh National Technical University, Konayev University, and received his Master's degree from the Russian Academy of National Economy and Public Administration under the Russian President.

His professional career began as a leading specialist at the Civil Service Staffing Department of the Kazakh Agency for Civil Service Affairs. In 2005 and 2006 he was a leading specialist at the oil industry department of the Ministry of Energy and Mineral Resources of Kazakhstan.

Between 2006 and 2014, he was a senior, head expert, consultant, and sector head at the Office of the Kazakh President. In 2014 and 2015, he served as a state inspector at the public control and territorial and organizational work department of the Kazakh President Administration.

In 2015 and 2018, he was Deputy Mayor of Shymkent city. In 2018 and 2019, he served as First Deputy Mayor of Shymkent city. In July 2021 he worked as Governor of Karamakshinsk district, Kyzylorda region.