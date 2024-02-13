Fundamentally change situation: Olzhas Bektenov orders to simplify and speed up state procurement proceduresFundamentally change situation: Olzhas Bektenov orders to simplify and speed up state procurement procedures
12.02.2024, 10:40 7506
8yo boy went missing amid snowstorm found alive
Images | Ministry of Emergency Situations of the Republic of Kazakhstan
The 8-year-old boy who went missing amid the snowstorm in Ayagoz district in Abai region was found alive on the outskirts of Ayagoz, Kazinform News Agency reports quoting the regional police department.
Police officers, the military unit, and emergency department staff, locals, and relatives of the boy were engaged in the search operation. Besides, 17 units of equipment and two drones were deployed in search efforts.
12.02.2024, 13:48 4531
A Pianist from Uzbekistan to Perform in the Capital
Images | astanaopera.kz
At Astana Opera, Honored Artist of Uzbekistan Madina Faizieva will perform concerts dedicated to the 150th anniversary of the classical composer Sergei Rachmaninoff. At the Kulyash Baiseitova Chamber Hall, the guest performer from Uzbekistan will give a piano music recital on February 17, and on February 20, she will take the stage together with famous Kazakh opera singers at the vocal music evening A Date with Art Song, Astana Opera press office reports.
Madina Faizieva is one of the brightest pianists of her country. In addition to active work as a concert pianist at world’s leading venues, she is the head of the Special Piano Department at the State Conservatory of Uzbekistan. The artist’s work is marked by victories at international competitions in Italy and Germany, the Tasanno Prize for educating pianists, Excellence in Public Education medal and Musician of the Year award. For Madina Faizieva, this will be the first time performing at the Kazakh capital’s stage venue.
Certainly, I have heard a lot about the glory of Astana Opera and its outstanding soloists. The vocal art of Kazakhstan is known throughout the world precisely thanks to Kazakh singers, who have bright, powerful voices with rich timbres," the pianist says.
The first in the artist’s tour program will be a piano music recital, which will take place at the Kulyash Baiseitova Chamber Hall on February 17. On February 20, the opera house’s guest will perform together with Honored Workers of Kazakhstan, Astana Opera’s principal soloist Bibigul Zhanuzak and the sought-after baritone Azamat Zheltyrguzov.
"Sergei Rachmaninoff’s entire body of work is special to me. The program of the vocal music evening A Date with Art Song was, of course, proposed by two wonderful soloists Azamat Zheltyrguzov and Bibigul Zhanuzak. As for the recital of Rachmaninoff’s piano works, the selection of preludes was mainly determined by the choice of the vocal evening program. Preludes have many similarities with art songs in terms of artistic images, moods, and emotional components. The parallels here can be drawn endlessly. As for Sonata No. 1 in D minor, this is one of my favorite works by Rachmaninoff. It is a well-known fact that the sonata’s program is based on the characters and plot of Goethe’s tragedy Faust. However, of course, everyone can discover their own deep meaning. In any case, it is possible to hear all the components of human life in this sonata. These are endless reflections, doubts, struggles, oppositions of good and evil, light and darkness, lyrical moods and states, and the philosophy of existence."
The concerts will reveal for Kazakh listeners the image of Madina Faizieva as a musician in two different capacities, two performing genres: solo and in an ensemble with vocalists.
A solo performance for me is an opportunity for self-expression, subject to maximum adherence to the author’s will. In any case, this is an individual interpretation of the composer’s text. Performing in a creative union, in a musical dialogue with a vocalist, dictates other forms of being onstage. As is known, the development of the chamber vocal genre at the beginning of the 20th century was characterized by one distinctive feature - the growing role of the piano part, which from now on acquired equal importance with the singer’s part. It is precisely this exceptional richness, color and variety of forms that distinguishes the piano accompaniment in Rachmaninoff’s art songs. This is despite the fact that his melodically bright, prominent vocal part never gets lost in the dense thick canvas, clearly standing out against its background. Equally as often the piano has a special melodic voice intertwined with the vocal line, resulting in an expressive dialogue between the two partners. Nevertheless, whatever the degree of complexity and form of presentation, the parts of the voice and piano are almost always in close interaction, forming a single inseparable artistic whole. Of course, in our performances in the A Date with Art Song vocal evening with both Bibigul Zhanuzak and Azamat Zheltyrguzov, we would like to achieve such a harmonious interaction that will ultimately create this picture of an inseparable artistic whole," Madina Faizieva shared.
09.02.2024, 19:52 20351
Over 20 flights delayed at Astana airport
As of today, 6 out of 78 scheduled departing flights and 15 out of 79 scheduled arriving flights are delayed at Astana airport, Kazinform News Agency cites the airport’s press service.
The flights were delayed due to late arrival of the aircraft, it said in a statement.
Snow removal works on the runway are carried out continuously.
For more information contact the airline or call centre at 8 (7172) 702-999 or visit the official website of the Astana International Airport nn-airport.kz.
09.02.2024, 14:54 20166
48 road sections closed down as snowstorms batter 10 regions
Snowfalls and low visibility forced authorities to close down 48 road sections in 10 regions oof Kazakhstan today, February 9, Kazinform News Agency learnt from QazAvtoJol press service.
The roads are shut down in Akmola, Abai, Aktobe, East Kazakhstan, Karaganda, Kostanay, Kyzylorda, Pavlodar, North Kazakhstan, and Ulytau regions.
519 snow removal vehicles and 864 people are deployed in snow-clearing operations as of now.
09.02.2024, 12:38 20526
Kazakhstan introduces face mask rule in public places
Images | pixabay.com
Chief sanitary doctor of Kazakhstan Aizhan Yesmagambetova decreed to make face masks mandatory in public places to prevent the spread of coronavirus infection, measles, flu and other air-communicable infectious diseases, Kazinform News Agency reports.
According to the decree, mask wearing is mandatory in healthcare organizations, airports, railway stations, bus stations, markets, shopping malls, theatres, cinemas, public service centers, banks, etc.
Besides, face-mask regime is introduced for those travelling by public transport, planes and trains.
The decree enters into force upon its signing.
08.02.2024, 17:24 27701
Flights canceled at Astana Airport amid winter storm
Images | pixabay.com
The international airport of Astana has canceled seven outbound flights and eight inbound flights out of the 72 planned flights. Besides, six outbound flights and 12 inbound flights are delayed, Kazinform News Agency correspondent reports.
According to the airport’s press service, bad weather as well as flight safety measures is the cause of flight cancelations and delays.
The airport recorded 19mps wind with gusts of up to 23mps.
Passengers are advised to contact airlines for up-to-date information and the status of flights and possible changes in schedule.
Information on flights is available on the Astana international airport’s official website www.nn-airport.kz or via the call center by calling 8 (7172) 702-999.
The airport’s press service added that clean-up works are ongoing at the airport, with the involvement of 23 units of machinery.
08.02.2024, 13:22 28671
Police detains woman suspected of killing her two kids in Turkistan
Images | polisia.kz
The woman suspected of killing her two kids was detained in a hotel in Shymkent, Kazinform News Agency reports.
The entire staff of police department of Turkistan region, neighboring regions and cities were involved in the search operation.
An investigation into the murder was launched.
All medican and forensic examinations were assigned.
As reported, bodies of two kids were found in a rental apartment in Turkistan. Police was searching for a woman, mother of children, who had told her friend about the death of the children and their location.
07.02.2024, 18:53 31166
We did everything we could - Roman Sklyar on search for JSC Maikainzoloto's buried bus
Images | instagram / pavlodar_region
On the sidelines of today’s extended meeting of the Cabinet, First Deputy Prime Minister Roman Sklyar explained why the Ministry of Emergencies did not attract foreign rescuers to the search for the bus with rescue workers which fell into an inactive gold mine in Pavlodar region and still remains buried under ground, Kazinform News Agency reports.
According to Sklyar, there was no need in attraction of foreign rescuers, since it is an unprecedented case.
The Ministry of Emergencies made every effort to save their colleagues. The organization whose workers died did everything it could, said he.
The issue of halting the search works at the bottom of the mine is being considered now since there is a huge risk for the rescuers. On February 3, a three-meter underground hole formed during the excavation works. The rescuers and the excavator were immediately lifted to the surface.
The operation has been resumed today, but the rescuers are not involved in them.
On the night of January 4, a bus carrying three rescuers fell under ground as rockfall occurred in the territory of JSC Maikainzoloto. The bodies of two people were found immediately. Search for other two people is ongoing.
05.02.2024, 20:55 41226
Measles cases surging in N Kazakhstan
370 measles were recorded in North Kazakhstan at large, of which 129 since the beginning of the year, Kazinform News Agency reports.
More than half of them are persons aged 15 years old and above. 157 cases were detected in children under 14 years, deputy head of the sanitary and epidemiological control department of the region Arman Kushbasov said.
Measles can be serious and lead to severe complications such as ear infections, pneumonia, tracheitis, bronchitis, blindness, diarrhea and encephalitis. Children under the age of 5 years old and adults above 30 years old are at higher risk of complications.
As of today, nine kids and a pregnant woman are staying at the hospital. 181 measles cases were rolled out in the region, including 113 children’s beds.
The highest number of measles cases was reported in Petropavlovsk with 304 cases.
19,500 people were administered the measles vaccine as part of the additional vaccination campaign.
95 mobile vaccination brigades are working in the region.
