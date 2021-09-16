About 40 people were convicted for torture within two years in Kazakhstan, said the press service of the Ombudsman.

While in 2019 the number of persons convicted under Article 146 (torture) of the Criminal Code of the Republic of Kazakhstan was 24, 13 were convicted under this article in 2020," said the message.

41 officials were convicted under Part 4 of Article 362 (abuse of power or official powers with the use of violence or the threat of its use), 38 were convicted in 2019.













This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.



When citing our content a hyperlink to this Kazakhstan Today website is obligatory.