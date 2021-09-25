Almaty banks suspended evictions of socially vulnerable citizens over mortgage debts

Images | news.myseldon.com

Director of the Department of Protection of Consumer Rights of Financial Services of the Agency of the Republic of Kazakhstan for Regulation and Development of the Financial Market Alexander Terentyev announced the signing of a memorandum by banks on the protection of borrowers' rights.

In September 2021, a Memorandum of Understanding and Cooperation was signed between the Agency for the Regulation and Development of the Financial Market, the Akimat of Almaty, the Banking Ombudsman, banks and public associations, which provides for the suspension of the sale of the only dwelling and the eviction from the home of citizens on mortgage loans of borrowers belonging to socially vulnerable groups of the population", Terentyev wrote in Facebook.





According to him, the development of the memorandum has been carried out since June this year. Its purpose is to protect the rights of borrowers (co-borrowers, guarantors, pledgers) related to socially vulnerable groups of the population by taking measures by the parties to resolve problem debts, including those refinanced under the terms of the program.

Within the framework of the memorandum, during the period of settlement of problem debts, resolving the issue related to eviction from housing, and reaching agreement, as well as the proper fulfillment by the borrower of the terms of the agreement reached, banks suspend: collection of debts arising on the basis of legal relations from mortgage agreements; 2) the sale of the only dwelling place, including the one accepted on the balance sheet of the bank; 3) eviction of borrowers from residential property, including the former owners of this property, which is on the bank's balance sheet," Terentyev informed.

He specified that the memorandum comes into force from the date of its signing and is valid for 12 months from the date of its signing by the parties.

As reported before, on September 20, in the city of Almaty, during the execution of a court decision on the right of ownership, the evicted resident opened fire from a hunting rifle. As a result, five people died, including two police officers, a bailiff and the new owner of the property. On this fact, a criminal case was initiated under paragraph 1 of part 2 of article 99 of the Criminal Code of the Republic of Kazakhstan (Murder against two or more persons).





The parties to the tragedy voiced their versions. After the incident, the deputies demanded to limit the ability of banks to understate the value of debtors' property. The head of state also expressed his opinion on the situation.

