Almaty may enter ‘high-risk’ red zone – Head of State about COVID-19 resurgence

14.07.2022, 14:36 10246
Images | pixabay.com
Epidemiological situation with the coronavirus infection has worsened in Kazakhstan, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said Thursday, Kazinform correspondent reports. 
 
Citing the WHO data at the extended session of the Government, President Tokayev said the number of new COVID-19 cases is growing. In the past two weeks the number of COVID-19 patients grew by 30 percent. 
 
The epidemiological situation, according to the Head of State, has worsened in Kazakhstan as well. Almaty city, in his words, is on the brink of entering the ‘high-risk’ red zone. Negligence of safety protocols and prevention measures by public and healthcare personnel led to COVID-19 resurgence in the city.
 
 In this light, the President instructed to step up the work of the Interdepartmental commission preventing the spread of COVID-19 as well as the revaccination campaign taking into account the interests of SMEs.
 
 The Commission reported earlier that Almaty city had logged in 350 fresh infections in the past day.
 
Kazakhstan's Alinur Khamzin wins 1st place at Slavianski Bazaar int'l children's song contest

15.07.2022, 19:05 3501
Kazakhstani Alinur Khamzin won first place and 2nd class diploma at the International Children's Song Contest Slavianski Bazaar 2022, with Belarusian Yelisei Kasich claiming the Grand Prix, Kazinform correspondent reports. 
 
On the first day of the contest, Kazakhstan's Alinur scored the highest point of 70 for his performance of the song based on Mukagali Makatayev's Kazagym-ai poem. 
 
The next day, he sang Who's Lovin' You by William "Smokey" Robins and received 68 points with his total score adding up to 138 points. So, the Kazakhstani representative settled for first place of the competition. 
 
Alinur Khamzin from Uralsk has vied in republican contests, TV projects, and international competitions, including Junior Eurovision in Paris, and Rose of the East in Tashkent. 
 
The 12-year-old Alinur won Dimash Kudaibergen Dears Special Prize. 
 
Kyle Ruh (Yerik Tolenov) will represent Kazakhstan at the International Pop Song Performers Contest "VITEBSK-2022" in Belarus.
 
Head of State holds Security Council session

15.07.2022, 13:10 3591
Images | Akorda
A regular session of the Security Council under the chairmanship of President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev was held today, Kazinform has learned from the Akorda press service. 
 
The Chairman of the Security Council heard reports of the heads of government agencies on the progress in implementation of the Concept of construction and development of the armed forces, other forces and military units. 
 
Following results of the session, the Head of State gave a number of specific instructions on ensuring qualitative implementation of the steps aimed at improving the state military establishment.
 
President amends legislation on digitalization and information security

15.07.2022, 08:42 3411
Head of State has signed the Law "On amendments to some legislative acts on stimulation of innovations, development of digitalization, information security ann education," Kazinform learned from the Akorda press service.
 
16 criminal cases on organized criminal groups' creation under investigation - Kazakh Interior Ministry

15.07.2022, 08:05 3326
Images | Akorda
Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev received Kazakh Minister of Internal Affairs Marat Akhmetzhanov. The latter informed the Kazakh President about the criminal situation in the country as well as the results of the interior bodies' work in H1 of 2022, Kazinform cites the Akorda press service. 
 
The President was informed of the significant reduction in the crime rate. According to Akhmetzhanov, the number of robberies, extortion, and cattle raiding has reduced. The safety rate in public places and streets has increased. 
 
The Ministry works on introducing video police investigations as well as continuing to digitalize criminal proceedings. As of today, 81.7% of all criminal offenses are investigated in an electronic format. 
 
In addition, the activity of eight organized criminal groups was eliminated. 16 criminal cases on organized criminal groups' creation and leadership are under investigation. 
 
The Head of State was presented with the key provisions of the Concept to ensure public safety in partnership with the population. 
 
Following the meeting, the Head of State noted the importance to activate the work to digitalize interior bodies, and prevent road accidents. He gave a number of tasks to further ensure security and rule of law in the country.
 
Sugar shortage at grocery stores countrywide ‘a shame’ - Tokayev

14.07.2022, 12:18 10211
Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev instructed the Government Thursday to promptly map out a project aimed at the development of domestic sugar industry, Kazinform correspondent reports. 
 
During the extended session of the Kazakh Government, President Tokayev reprimanded Minister of Trade and Integration Bakhyt Sultanov and Minister of Agriculture Yerbol Karashukeyev. 
 
The Head of State went on to instruct the Cabinet to map out a separate project on the development of domestic sugar industry to significantly lower the import dependence and gradually move to sugar self-sufficiency. 
 
The Kazakh President stressed that interest of foreign investors to sugar industry is quite high and that the right approaches are needed. 
 
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev also added that the situation with sugar shortage at grocery stores is the country is ‘a shame’.
 
 Recall that the extended session of the Government chaired by President Tokayev is underway.
 
 Source: Kazinform
 
Tokayev outlines three focuses for youth of New Kazakhstan

12.07.2022, 20:30 26291
At the extraordinary 6th Congress of the Youth Wing of Amanat Party Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev outlined three top priorities for the youth of New Kazakhstan, Kazinform correspondent reports.
 
Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev addressed the delegates of the 6th Congress of the Youth Wing of Amanat Party via video.
 
In his speech, the Kazakh President called the aspiration for knowledge, hard work, and patriotism as the top priorities for the youth of New Kazakhstan. Speaking of the aspiration for knowledge, the President stated that digital technologies and innovations are the future. He underlined that young Kazakhstanis speak several languages fluently and master the most advanced professions. He said that they have big and ambitious plans.
 

Under the participation of the youth, the country can become competitive, thus increasing the wellbeing and quality of its citizens. The desire to feel needed and useful to the motherland should be the goal of each young person. Only educated and qualified youth can achieve the set goals. The State is always open to new ideas and proposals from the youth. The youth should appreciate honest labor and be strong. It should put the interests of the State above anything. For this, you need to know the mother tongue, respect traditions, and the history of the nation," said the Kazakh President.

 
Wishing success in the Congress's work, Tokayev expressed confidence that the youth will meet the great expectations placed by the older generation.
 
During the event, the new program for the transformation of the Youth Wing of the Amanat Party was adopted. The membership of the Central Council and the name of the Youth Organization were changed.
 
Closing the congress, Yerlan Koshanov, Chairman of Amanat party, stressed that New Kazakhstan is built for the benefit of the youth's future.
 

The ongoing reforms focus on creating equal opportunities for self-realization in the political life of the country, businesses, and other important public spheres. All the changes were made to the Constitution at the initiative of the president of the country. Young people are those to implement those reforms," concluded Koshanov.

 
The plenary session of the congress took place in the village of Zerenda, Akmola region, bringing together over 350 delegates and guests from all the regions of the country.
 
President inks law on stock market regulation, development

12.07.2022, 18:07 24636
Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev inked the Law of the Republic of Kazakhstan "On amendments to some legislative acts of the Republic of Kazakhstan on the issues of regulation and development of the insurance market and stock market, as well as banking activity, Kazinform has learned from the Akorda press service.
 
The text of the Law is to be published in the press.
 
