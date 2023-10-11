An attraction of unprecedented possibilities

This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Kazakhstanis on their way home from Israel
Number of complaints from Kazakhstanis about the Internet and cellular communications has increased 2.5 times
However, these facts do not reflect the actual state of affairs in the field of consumer protection, as not all consumers apply for protection of violated rights to government agencies and public associations of consumers" - said the head of the agency.
New Carmen Wins the Capital’s Audience
Carmen is a widely popular work that is staged in all opera houses around the world. This is a large-scale opera that touched people’s hearts. As artists, we strive to portray the characters in performances to the best of our abilities, regardless of whether they are close to our mindset or not. It was important for me to make every effort to reveal all facets of Carmen’s personality. Although the role of Carmen is very large-scale, and the soloist does not leave the stage from the beginning to the end of the performance, the part is very suitable for my voice and the performance did not cause me any vocal or technical difficulties, except for the fact that I had to sing in French. During preparation for the performance, we took French lessons from highly qualified teachers: in order to understand the meaning of the work, we had to work on learning the language," the opera soloist Saltanat Murabekova said.
In my opinion, Carmen’s main quality is her love of freedom. The main heroine always feels unshackled, never submitting to anything against her will. She sings: "Even if you cut off my head, cut out my heart with a knife, I will not submit to you." At the same time, Carmen is a friendly, beautiful and magnetic young woman, attracting suitors with her demeanor and pleasant disposition. Men constantly argue and fight for her love, but in the end, on the way to freedom, my heroine faces death. Since Carmen is a bright, fiery girl, this is how I strive to portray her onstage; otherwise Carmen will not be Carmen. Considering the fact that this is a part that every mezzo-soprano should know, it was important for me to add it to my repertoire," Saltanat Muratbekova shared.
President orders investigation into student’s death in Akmola region
Kazakhstan sends aircraft to Tel Aviv to evacuate its nationals
Kazakh Principal Dancers Won over Cyprus
I was left with an unforgettable impression from the performance of Kazakh dancers Aigerim Beketayeva and Bakhtiyar Adamzhan. If I weren’t in Cyprus now, it would be worth flying in to see this luxury! My husband and I were surprised to see such a high level of ballet. We are very glad that we had a wonderful evening," wrote viewer Anna Hart on her social network page.
My favorite was the variation from the ballet Spartacus performed by Bakhtiyar Adamzhan and Aigerim Beketayeva. I was so enchanted and mesmerized by what was happening onstage that I forgot about everything. This is the power of art! I would like to thank the dancers for their unique talent and incredible energy, the organizers for a wonderful event in Cyprus and all the viewers for the warm atmosphere. It was a magical evening," ballet aficionado Veronika Bukreeva commented.
Over 70 members of the organized crime groups detained in Kazakhstan
Kazakhstan reports first Eris variant case of COVID
