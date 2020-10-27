Another 165 cases of pneumonia with signs of COVID19 recorded in Kazakhstan

Over the past day in Kazakhstan, there were 165 new cases of pneumonia with signs of COVID19.





According to the official website coronavirus2020.kz, over the past day, 165 cases of pneumonia with signs of coronavirus infection, 2 deaths were recorded and 52 people recovered.





In total, since August 1, the following have been registered: cases - 36,732, deaths - 393, recovered - 28,442.





A positive PCR test for coronavirus over the past day was confirmed in 164 Kazakhstanis.





According to the official website coronavirus2020.kz, 22 people became infected in Nur-Sultan, 20 in Almaty and 3 in Shumkent. In Akmola region - 10, in Almaty - 10, Atyrau - 8, East Kazakhstan - 25, Zhambyl - 2, West Kazakhstan - 10, Karaganda - 16, Kostanay - 7, Mangistau - 1, Pavlodar - 16, North Kazakhstan - 10, Turkestan - 5.





In total, 110,250 cases have been registered in the country.













