Alnmaty. October 3. Kazakhstan Today - Archaeologists have discovered a unique find in what is now Shymkent.

According to Caspionet, it is a Saka burial with two gold discs displaying marine life dating back presumably to the fourth and second centuries BC. Now, according to scientists, it is 100 percent clear that ancient Sakas lived in what is now Shymkent.

"It is perhaps a symbiosis of Saka and Sarmatian cultures. It never happened here before as the Sarmatians lived in the West and Saks lived in the Zhetysu region in southern Kazakhstan. This is something new to our culture and perhaps it will push the limits of the Silk Road's origin," said Anatoly Shayakhmetov, employee of A. Margulan Institute of Archeology.

Scientists say that two people were buried here. However, one of the skeletons has not been preserved as the bones of presumably a man were strewn by robbers. Another skeleton belongs to a woman, most likely a slave. According to scientists, it is no accident that a board and a jug were buried next to the remains.

"When we opened the second burial, we found a lot of pottery fragments and sigs that they were richly buried and there was a gold foil that robbers left behind. This find will now be on display at the museum and we will open a new page in the relations of our ancestors to Europe," said Bauyrzhan Baitanayev, Director of A. Margulan Institute of Archeology.

Scientists revealed only 4 out of 8 burial mounds for the time being. Archaeologists hope that the most sensational discoveries are still ahead. Works will continue in the area for another two years.



This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.



When citing our content a hyperlink to this Kazakhstan Today website is obligatory.