Astana Opera Academy’s attendees ready for the big stage
Images | astanaopera.kz
The Astana Opera International Opera Academy attendees worthily passed the main artistic exam - a stage test, or participation in the Astana Opera’s large-scale production of Giacomo Puccini’s La Bohème. This was confirmed by the unceasing applause to the young performers who won the audience’s hearts on May 23, Astana Opera press office reports.
The curtain rose, and a series of events flashed before the viewers’ eyes: the splendor and poverty of Paris, young people in love, but unbearably unhappy, trying to sort out their lives. One of the best works by the great Italian composer Giacomo Puccini is performed at the capital’s opera house quite often, being an in-demand production, because there is little to compare it to in terms of beauty and depth. This evening, the stage "newbies" - almost graduates of the Astana Opera International Opera Academy - presented this timeless story about creativity, love and happiness. And they did it amazingly well.
An artistic company, driven by the maladjustment in life, does not lose hope of solving their problems. One of them, the poet Rodolfo - Oraz Mukhamedyar - a young man inspired by passion and thirsting for success, falls in love with his neighbor Mimi - Nazym Sagintai. She turns out to be terminally ill, and cruel fate does not give them a chance for the future. The main characters managed to convey all the drama of the situation, approaching their parts with great responsibility. The performers’ good vocal skills were clearly heard, and the artists took the upper and lower notes with virtuoso ease. And here one must say "Bravo!" to their teachers - the Honored Workers of Kazakhstan Azamat Zheltyrguzov, Talgat Mussabayev, Zhupar Gabdullina. And the tremendous staging work done with the academicians by Nikolai Kulikov.
Valeriy Selivanov, the performer of the part of Colline, and Dariga Mussayeva, the coquettish Musetta, who knows her own worth, approached their parts with a truly artistic flair. Dinmukhamed Koshkinbayev presented Marcello as a kind of generalized portrayal of a bright, straightforward handsome man. Azat Malik - Schaunard, Shyngys Rassylkhan - Alcindoro, Zhandarbek Yerkinbayev - Benoît, Nurkanat Tapiyev - Parpignol, as well as Samat Zharylkassynov as the Customs Sergeant and Yeskendir Sadvakassov - Soldier handled their parts perfectly. Their heroes’ personalities turned out to be very lifelike, with all the imperfections characteristic of an ordinary person. The listeners did not get the impression of pretense, on the contrary, undemanding comedy in the first act, unrestrained carnival in the second, and a lyrical, sad finale in the last act distinguished their performances.
To crown it all, Puccini’s music intensified the universal-scale tragedy. The Astana Opera Symphony Orchestra under the baton of conductor Ruslan Baimurzin, holder of the Order of Qurmet, sounded truly seamless and harmonious. It was clear that the orchestra musicians often work with the music of the Italian classic, which is why one could hear the refinement and filigree of the form.
It is important to note that the International Opera Academy attendees have achieved great heights during the two-year period of study. During this time, they repeatedly participated in prestigious international competitions and always returned home with resounding victories. As a reminder, the International Academy is a project of the Astana Opera, aimed at professional training of international-level vocalists and strengthening the image of the opera house in the international arena. The performance that will sum up the training at the academy will be Gioachino Rossini’s opera L’Italiana in Algeri. It will premiere on June 29 and 30 at the Astana Opera as part of the Operaliya International Festival.
Looming energy shortage in Kazakhstan
In his state-of-the-nation address in September 2021, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev warned of the energy shortage expected in Kazakhstan by 2030. But the problem has reached the nation much earlier. Kazakhstan, a resource-rich nation in Central Asia, is currently grappling with a significant energy shortage. More about the growing shortage of energy in Kazakhstan and alternative solutions considered by the government is in the latest article from Kazinform.
Rising energy shortage
Kazakhstan seeks to handle the increasing demand for electricity coupled with limited domestic energy sources.
Kazakhstan, renowned for its vast reserves of oil, gas, and coal, has traditionally relied heavily on these resources to meet its energy needs. However, a surge in industrial development, urbanization, and population growth has strained the existing energy infrastructure, resulting in an alarming energy deficit. As a consequence, power outages and rolling blackouts have become increasingly common, severely impacting businesses, households, and public services across the country. The incidents in Ekibastuz and Ridder towns last winter are the vivid examples.
According to the Kazakh Ministry of Energy, 158 electric power plants of various forms of ownership produce electricity in Kazakhstan. In 2022, electricity generation was 112.8 billion kWh, the plan for 2023 is 114.9 billion kWh. Whereas, power consumption will reach nearly 153 billion kWh by 2035.
At the same time, due to a number of objective reasons, such as decommissioning, increased wear and tear, tougher environmental sanctions, the output of existing power sources will drop to less than 89 billion kWh.
According to the forecast, in the medium term in 2023-2029, the country's energy consumption will grow by an average of 3 percent annually. At the same time, the growth of power generation in the country will be slower.
By 2029, Kazakhstan is expected to have more than 3 GW of electric capacity deficit, said Serik Tyutebayev, chairman of Samruk Energy, a state-owned company that accounts for 28 percent of the total installed capacity of stations in the unified energy system.
In 2023, the power shortage, according to estimates, may reach 1.4 GW," said Tyutebayev. "Over the past five years, the level of electricity consumption has increased by 9.4 percent. New power generation facilities are launched, but at a much slower rate due to the lack of financing and low tariffs. Because of this, the load on the existing cogeneration plants is growing. Their wear and tear lead to frequent accidents, such as in Ekibastuz, Rudny, Ridder, Temirtau."
Why is there shortage?
Energy expert Zhakyp Khairushev explains that the shortage does not happen overnight.
The kind of shortages we have now don't happen overnight. They take years to emerge and for that, we need to have the relevant consumption. And this is a very large consumption for our energy system. It could not have grown so quickly as a result of natural growth", - the expert believes.
Kazakhstan has experienced rapid economic growth and urbanization in recent years. At the end of 2022, the level of urbanization in Kazakhstan was 61.5 percent, the figure the country’s government planned to reach only in 2025. Over the past five years, the share of urban population in the country increased by almost 4 percentage points.
This, in turn, leads to an increase in energy consumption as industries expand and more people move to urban areas. The existing energy infrastructure is struggling to keep up with the rising demand.
Another significant problem facing the industry is that Kazakhstan inherited most of the energy infrastructure from the Soviet Union, meaning that energy facilities are aging and require modernization and upgrades to meet the current demand. Insufficient investment in infrastructure maintenance and development has resulted in inefficiencies and limitations in the energy sector.
Because power facilities have not been renovated in the past years, generating equipment is worn out by 65 percent on average, electric networks by 83 percent and heating networks by 80 percent.
Following the task set by Tokayev, an audit of all plants and power grids in the country will be completed in the first quarter of 2023.
To stimulate the market, investments will be directed to the reconstruction and modernization of facilities, and a new program, called Tariff in Exchange for Investment, is being developed. The volume of investment in the industry under the program is estimated at around 400 billion tenge annually.
This year, Kazakhstan will also adopt a law on heat and power engineering aimed at solving the problems of heat supply in the regions. A digital energy platform will be put into operation to manage risks and monitor the technical condition of plants.
Addressing the energy shortage
To address the problem, the country took measures to diversify its energy mix and invest in alternative sources. This diversification aims to reduce reliance on fossil fuels and enhance long-term energy security.
At the Climate Ambitions Summit in December 2020, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev announced the nation’s commitment to become carbon neutral by 2060. He reiterated the target the nation set in its concept of transitioning to green economy to bring the share of renewable energy in the total energy grid to 15 percent by 2030.
In an ambitious move, Kazakhstan has embarked on the construction of a nuclear power plant (NPP) with hopes of resolving its energy crisis.
While the public has shown opposition to the construction of the plant, largely due to the country’s tragic nuclear history, some experts say the construction of a nuclear power plant is a critical step for Kazakhstan to overcome its energy shortage.
This is what President Tokayev reiterated on multiple occasions that nuclear energy offers a reliable, sustainable, and low-carbon solution that can meet the growing electricity demands of the nation.
With the gradual decline of the coal era, in addition to renewable energy, we will have to think about sources of reliable baseline energy generation. Already by 2030, Kazakhstan will have a shortage of electricity. Global experience suggests the most optimal way out is peaceful nuclear power. The question is not simple, so its solution must be approached rationally, without speculation and emotion", - said Tokayev in his address in September 2021.
Minister of Energy Almasadam Satkaliyev said pre-tender procedures have been conducted and companies have sent non-binding bids.
Now several bids are considered, it is a French company, a Korean company, there is an offer from Chinese partners, from Russian partners", - Satkaliyev in April.
He listed the advantages of various companies in the construction of nuclear power plants.
If we talk about the experience of construction and the number of units and efficient plants currently under construction in the world, Rosatom has a definite leadership. If we talk about power equipment, of course, French companies are the leaders here," - he explained.
He added that European, American, Korean and Chinese companies are quite advanced in terms of automation systems and auxiliary equipment.
Exactly the same stations are now being built in Egypt and Türkiye and are proving their effectiveness. But, nevertheless, we must also take into account the geopolitical aspects of construction. At the moment, we cannot say who will finally win the tender", - he said.
The officials say they are committed to adhering to the highest international safety standards for nuclear energy.
According to Tim Yeo, the chairman of the New Nuclear Watch Institute, a London-based think tank, Kazakhstan can benefit from the development of nuclear power and renewable energy sources.
According to the expert, in the past 12 months the world realized that the energy market can be quite unpredictable. The countries can experience price surges and difficulties with energy supplies at the same time. Investments into nuclear power cut emissions, ensure energy security and help stabilize energy prices, he added.
The victorious Spartacus launched a tour to Almaty
Images | astanaopera.kz
The tour of the Astana Opera Ballet Company began with great success on May 25 at the Abai Kazakh National Opera and Ballet Theatre. Aram Khachaturian’s legendary ballet Spartacus choreographed by the outstanding ballet master Yuri Grigorovich was presented to the discerning theatregoers. The star of Kazakh and world ballet Bakhtiyar Adamzhan cut a brilliant figure in the title role, Astana Opera press office reports.
The last time the capital’s ballet company came on tour to the Abai Opera House was in 2021. After a two-year break, the dancers had plenty to show the Almaty audience, because the repertoire of the Astana Opera was enlarged, and the composition of the ballet company was updated, fairly rejuvenated due to the recently accepted, promising graduates of the Kazakh National Academy of Choreography and the Seleznev Almaty Choreographic School. Nevertheless, the leading cast is still unchanged and just as magnificent.
Thus, on the first day of the tour, ballet aficionados truly enjoyed the high art performed by stage masters Bakhtiyar Adamzhan as Spartacus, Madina Unerbayeva as Phrygia, Aigerim Beketayeva, who took the stage as Aegina, the formidable commander Crassus was portrayed by Arman Urazov, and the Gladiator by Serik Nakyspekov.
First of all, the greatest compliment for a performance is when the critic, who watches and judges professionally, is impressed as a regular viewer. I just left the performance and I can safely say that the Astana Opera has clearly shown its status as the main theatre of the country. By itself, Spartacus is a male ballet, but I would like to emphasize how much the level of the female corps de ballet has grown in terms of style, in terms of hands, school, ensemble - a sign of high professionalism. I would like to note a very careful and respectful attitude to Yuri Grigorovich’s choreography, in which there is no "water", no incomprehensible pantomime scenes, everything is done perfectly. The preservation of all this is the merit of the répétiteurs and the artistic director of the ballet company. And above all, the preservation of nuances, because here everything is a dance, in this dramatic ballet every pirouette and jump carries a dramatic meaning", - the renowned ballet critic Flyura Mussina noted.
I saw Bakhtiyar Adamzhan at the premiere in June 2014, then he was still a very young Spartacus, but now he has brought a lot of psychological nuances to his portrayal. His Spartacus has gained strength, matured, everything was played out dramatically, the jumps had their own meaning - this is the jump of victory, the jump of a warrior. There is no need to talk about the charisma of this dancer for a long time, because everyone knows it, but his ability to fill not only the stage, but the entire auditorium with his energy is astounding. I think that this is truly his part, he is growing in it and today he has achieved an excellent result. Bakhtiyar Adamzhan and Madina Unerbayeva have a wonderful duet, they feel each other very well and complement each other. Madina is the indisputable prima of the opera house, since she is a very smart ballerina, it can be seen, and in this portrayal she is laconic and precise. Their duet was reminiscent of a blockbuster, we are used to admiring ballet, delighting in its beauty, marveling at jumps, and here was an exciting action in three acts - a global, monumental story that even refers to the modern day, and at the same time - an eternal story of love, duty, justice and military honor. Aigerim Beketayeva’s Aegina was very interesting, because Aigerim is a unique artist, she does everything in her own way. Her Aegina is unlike any other. The character interpretation she created was touching, enthralling and convincing. And even at the end she brought in her own theme, Aegina does everything in the name of love for Crassus. This is her special talent, and it is wonderful that it is being preserved and treated with care in the opera house. I would like to mention separately the corps de ballet, but rather it is the body of the performance. Both the female and male cast, common scenes - the dancers performed Grigorovich’s choreography in a filigree, delicately nuanced manner, he would be happy", - the ballet critic concluded.
The world-famous ballerina, artistic director of the Astana Opera Ballet Company Altynai Asylmuratova builds her own special system for the development and advancement of the company in the international arena and, of course, touring occupies a dominant place in it. It is known that it is a special pleasure for the artistic director of the ballet company and for the dancers to perform in Almaty, because there is a well-established audience here, there are ballet art aficionados and connoisseurs.
We brought a rather complex program: a grand, large-scale production of Spartacus. I wanted to show this particular ballet, because we have good performers - an outstanding Spartacus - Bakhtiyar Adamzhan, who is regularly invited to other countries, to famous theatrical venues, we have an excellent Crassus - Arman Urazov, he feels his part well. Wonderful principal dancers, our stars - Madina Unerbayeva, Aigerim Beketayeva", - Altynai Asylmuratova said.
I am delighted, I did not expect to see such a high level of performance, I knew that there would be a good soloist, but that the entire company dances beautifully, a magnificent corps de ballet - it was a discovery for me. Soloist Bakhtiyar Adamzhan is a star, he even shines. Incidentally, the last time I saw him was in Schéhérazade, and he was resplendent, gracing the entire performance. Today, the soloists have created a true celebration for us, I would like to extend my thanks to them", - the viewer Yuliya shared.
The ballet company has done a wonderful job, there is simply nothing to find fault with, I am very glad that I attended this performance. My impressions are grand, the soloists are magnificent - Madina Unerbayeva, Aigerim Beketayeva, the male cast - Bakhtiyar Adamzhan and Arman Urazov keep the bar high. Grigorovich’s production, of course, is familiar to us, we watched it at the Bolshoi Theatre. He is a brilliant choreographer, so marks are unnecessary here, only one big thanks to the company and teachers", - Tamara Malbekova, a famous ballerina, teacher of the Seleznev Almaty Choreographic School, emphasized.
We are very fortunate that Spartacus staged by Yuri Grigorovich was finally seen on our stage. It is important that we can perceive our Almaty version, as well, which also has its advantages, but this performance, of course, is brilliant. Spartacus Bakhtiyar Adamzhan is the best dancer today, this has long been recognized, including by a number of international competitions. He tours all over the world with his signature parts. The beautiful Aegina in the ballet company is Aigerim Beketayeva, a wonderful ballerina, very fluid, expressive, an exceptionally joyful ballerina. Despite the fact that she is a lyrical ballerina, she is very good here. Phrygia Madina Unerbayeva is a famous dancer who studied with Farida Koigeldinova, who unfortunately passed away, and this is her only pupil who remained in Kazakhstan. And she bears the name of her teacher with dignity and honor", - the Honored Artist of the Kazakh SSR, teacher, ballet dancer Eduard Malbekov noted.
The tour will continue with the Gala Ballet, which will take place on May 27. An exclusive program, featuring repertoire novelties of the capital’s opera house, was prepared for residents and guests of the city. These are the Black and White ballets of the outstanding contemporary choreographer Jiří Kylián - Sechs Tänze, Petite Mort, as well as a rich program of gala performances. Incidentally, tickets for performances are no longer available, the tours are sold out, and the performances themselves take place to the cries of "Bravo" and thunderous applause!
Firefighters manage to bring wildfire in Abai region under control
Images | t.me/qr_tjm
Firefighters finally brought the wildfire in Abai region that had been raging for days under control, Kazinform refers to the press service of the Ministry of Emergencies.
The wildfire in Abai region has been raging since Monday, May 22. The blaze started in the territory of Altai Krai in Russia and spread to the area of a neighboring wildlife reserve in Kazakhstan.
Over 800 firefighters were summoned to the scene of the fire. Over 200 units of firefighting equipment, 10 helicopters and a firefighting train were used in the firefighting efforts hampered by wind gusting up to 6-10 m/s.
In order to help firefighting efforts, Minister of Emergencies Yuri Ilyin instructed to regularly monitor the area of the wildfire from the air.
On Thursday, Kazakh Prime Minister Alikhan Smailov ordered to fully extinguish the focal points of fire and glow nests and estimate the fire damage in the region.
The wildfire covered an area of 3,500 ha.
Presently, according to the ministry, the situation is under control.
Kassym and Jomart twins born in Aktobe
Twin boys born in Aktobe early morning May 17 were named after President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev as Kassym and Jomart, Kazinform reports.
A 27-year-old mother and the boys born on the 34 weeks of gestation were discharged from the hospital. The first baby was born at 06:00 a.m. weighing 2,445 grams, and the other was welcomed at 06:30 a.m.
President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev turned 70 on May 17.
Dimash releases new music video Omir
On 24 May, on his birthday, Dimash Kudaibergen presented a new music composition ‘Omir’, dedicated to all his fans, Kazinform quotes Dimashnews.com.
‘Omir’ is a deep and touching composition by Dimash, an internal monologue with himself.
The music video, made in muted shades, was filmed in the MOOD VIDEO genre.
2.8 million children to be covered by summer rest and recuperation this year
The results of the school year and measures to organize recreation, leisure and employment of children during the summer vacations were considered at the Government session chaired by Prime Minister Alikhan Smailov, primeminister.kz reports.
Minister of Education Gani Beisembayev reported that this year more than 3.7 million students are finishing the school year. Particularly, 172,000 pupils are finishing the 11th grade, including 6,800 applicants for Altyn Belgi. Final exams will be held from June 2 to 13 for the 9th grade in four subjects, and from June 5 to 19 for the 11th grade in five subjects.
It is planned that summer holidays and health improvement will cover more than 85% of pupils of 1-10 classes, which is about 2.8 million children, including about 500,000 children from socially vulnerable categories. At present the summer camps are actively preparing for the coming season. In general, 218 country camps and more than 10 thousand pre-school, specialized and tent camps will open their doors.
Askhat Oralov, Minister of Culture and Sports, said more than 500 cultural events and more than 300 sport and tourism events will be organized for children in the framework of summer holidays. In particular, free excursions to museums and sacred places, visits to libraries, shows, various festivals and contests.
In addition, in all regions of the republic will be expanded line of tourist products, aimed at children's audience. In parallel, the implementation of the family tourism program Kids Go Free, which subsidizes the cost of children's tickets as part of the tour package, will be continued. At the end of the first year 1.5 thousand children used this service, about 700 families have saved 70 million tenge. It is expected that this year the program will cover more than 2 thousand children.
Minister of Healthcare Azhar Giniyat made a report on measures to improve health of children and compliance with sanitary-epidemiological requirements in recreation facilities. Akims of Astana city Zhenis Kasymbek, of Mangystau region Nurlan Nogayev, and of Ulytau region Berik Abdygaliuly told about the work being done in the regions.
Prime Minister noted that the state is working systematically to develop infrastructure, improve the quality of education, strengthen the educational work and increase the coverage of children with additional education.
In a few days the school year will end and the summer vacations will begin. All children are looking forward to a bright and interesting holiday. Therefore, we must create the conditions for their full recreation and health improvement, and obtaining new knowledge", - Alikhan Smailov said.
He stressed that 93 billion tenge is allocated from the local budgets to give children the opportunity to attend sports sections and creative clubs for free. In addition, the work on creation of 50 children health camps and construction of 100 centers of innovative creativity was started. This work is to be completed in 2026.
However, according to the Prime Minister, summer recreation and employment of children in the regions is often organized formally.
There are few interesting and meaningful activities. Their quality is not provided. Children in rural areas are left without proper attention", - Alihan Smailov pointed out.
He added that many important and serious issues should be taken into account in the organization of summer recreation and employment of children. The work on mass children's events, including final exams, should be put especially clearly.
During the organized vacation, children must be guaranteed complete safety. The Ministries of Internal Affairs, Emergencies, Education, Health, and regional Akims should ensure the smooth operation of the relevant services", - the Prime Minister said.
In addition, during the summer period akims need to intensify work on equipping and upgrading security systems in educational institutions.
Prime Minister instructed regional akimats to ensure maximum coverage of children of socially vulnerable categories by health improvement, summer holidays and employment.
Particular attention must be paid to leisure time of rural children. Sports grounds, development centers should be equipped for them, and recreational and cultural activities should be organized", - Alikhan Smailov pointed out.
The Head of Government also pointed to the need to organize the work of mobile medical stations for health screening of children and dental examinations in remote settlements. In addition, the importance of ensuring control over the quality of food for children in public places, the sanitary level of food outlets and leisure facilities was noted.
In conclusion, Alikhan Smailov instructed to organize sightseeing and educational activities, increase thematic trips and hikes for children, provide free visits to museums, theaters, nature reserves, national parks and sports facilities during the vacations as part of the development of domestic tourism.
All measures to eliminate fires taken in Abay region - Government session
Images | t.me/qr_tjm
The issue of liquidation of a large natural fire in the Borodulikhinsky district of Abay region was considered at the Government session chaired by the Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Alikhan Smailov, primeminister.kz reports.
Regional Akim Nurlan Urankhayev said that the situation with the forest fire is under special control, an operational headquarters is deployed. The work on extinguishing of fires is conducted, which is complicated by wind gusts and swampy terrain. The area covered by the fire is 3.5 thousand hectares. To extinguish the fire 201 units of equipment, 8 helicopters, 1 fire train and 852 people are involved.
He stressed that there is no threat to the inhabited localities, but 277 people have been evacuated to their relatives for additional safety. In order to avoid looting, police officers are on duty at the evacuation site. However, today an emergency situation will be declared in the Borodulikha district.
First Deputy Minister for Emergency Situations Major General Ibrahim Kulshimbayev reported that the fire suppression involves the forces and means of the Ministry for Emergency Situations, Ministry of Internal Affairs, Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources, KTZ, Ministry of Information and Social Development, and public utilities of the region. The situation is under control, all possible measures to contain and eliminate the fire are taken.
Prime Minister reminded that the issue of regional readiness for the fire-hazardous season was considered literally at the last meeting of the Government.
As we can see, this is a real threat. The main thing is that the danger to settlements has been removed. The situation is becoming predictable. The fire must be finally localized and completely extinguished. This is a common task for the Akimat, the Ministries of Emergency Situations and Ecology", - Alikhan Smailov said.
He also expressed gratitude to other regions of the republic, which assisted the Abay region, sent their forces and equipment.
The Ministry of Ecology together with the Ministry for Emergency Situations should conduct an audit of the territory of the reserve "Semei ormany" to completely eliminate the sources of fire and smoldering, to assess the damage from the fire", - the Head of the Government stressed.
The national passenger carrier is completing the preparation of wagons for transportation in the summer
Passenger Transportations JSC prepares about 2 thousand wagons for the transportation of passengers in the summer. There are more than 700 Talgo cars, 1.1 thousand of the standard type. 108 electric diesel trains. By June 1, the National Carrier's cars will undergo mandatory scheduled preparation for the summer, press service of KTZ informs.
In the cars, the reliable functioning of the water supply system is checked, electrical equipment is inspected and tested, and measures are being taken to reactivate the ventilation and air conditioning systems.
About 80% of the cars are provided with an air conditioning system. According to the factory design, air conditioners are not provided in 400 cars. Such cars run on night trains.
Inside the cars, work is being done to paint vestibules and pipes of heating systems. External washing of car bodies is carried out, before each flight - disinfection of the train, and once a month - disinfestation and deratization.
Train brigades undergo special instruction taking into account the specifics of transportation in the summer.
During the summer period, Passenger Transportation JSC plans to transport about 4.5 million passengers.
