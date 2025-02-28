Astana Opera to honor Abai's 180th anniversary with an art song concert

In 1981, while preparing my concert at the conservatory, I discovered an art song by Yerkegali Rakhmadiyev on Abai’s famous poem "Qalyn Elim, Qazaghym, Qairan Zhurtym", written by him in his student years. This art song remained unpublished and unperformed. Its melody is broad, the sound is high, and the vocal part requires powerful breathing in the upper octaves. In 1986, I performed it for the first time at the Composers Union plenary meeting. Having heard my performance, Yerkegali Rakhmadiyev expressed his gratitude to me for giving new life to his work. Inspired by this, he wrote seven more art songs on Abai’s poems especially for my voice. Thus, the first vocal cycle of 7 art songs based on the great poet’s works in the history of Kazakh professional music was created," Shakhimardan Abilov said.
The leitmotif and harmony of Abai’s poems are unusual. The themes of his works are incredibly diverse. Mood, love and hate, nature, social and civic lyrics - all this is our life. Each of his poems is a separate philosophy, a separate wisdom. If we understand and follow such a great thinker as Abai, we will take a worthy place in the world," Shakhimardan Abilov noted.
Many composers wrote art songs to Abai’s poems, but Yerkegali Rakhmadiyev’s style is unique and modern. His cycle of seven art songs is a work that is performed extremely rarely. Until today, only Shakhimardan Abilov has performed these art songs," accompanist Raushan Beskembirova noted.
In the art songs to Abai’s poems, Yerkegali Rakhmadiyev deeply reveals the poet’s philosophical reflections, combining them with modern harmony. The piano part in these works is highly rich and requires from the performer not only impeccable technique, but also a deep understanding of the musical imagery. The complexity of the performance is due to the need to keenly convey the expressive dramaturgy and emotional nuances embedded in the composer’s music. Now, together with Shakhimardan Abilov, we are re-studying all seven art songs. In the process of preparing for the concert, a new edition of this cycle is being created. It will become valuable material for future generations of musicians," Raushan Beskembirova added.
