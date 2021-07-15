Authorities will pay about 40 million tenge to people of Kazakhstan for lost courts in 2021

picture from open sources

The authorities plan to pay about 40 million tenge to people of Kazakhstan in 2021 on lost court disputes, said the Ministry of Finance of Kazakhstan.

The judicial acts that have entered into force established the guilt of the state, and the amount of compensation for moral and material damage was recovered from the state treasury in favor of the plaintiffs (...)," indicates the draft government decree posted on the official website of the Ministry of Finance.

More than 39.9 million tenge is needed to fulfill obligations under courts’ ruling.

















This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.



When citing our content a hyperlink to this Kazakhstan Today website is obligatory.