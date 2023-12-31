29.12.2023, 11:09 11141
Checkpoints on Kyrgyz-Chinese border to be temporarily closed on January 1
Images | Kabar
At the initiative of the Chinese side, in connection with the New Year celebration, the Torugart and Irkeshtam checkpoints, located on the Kyrgyz-Chinese section of the state border, will be temporarily closed on January 1, 2024, the press service of the Border Service of the State Committee for National Security of the Kyrgyz Republic said, Kabar reports.
The passage of persons, vehicles, and cargo through the Irkeshtam-Avtodorozhny and Torugart-Avtodorozhny checkpoints will resume on January 2.
29.12.2023, 18:06 11576
SpaceX’s Falcon Heavy rocket launches X-37B space plane
The US National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) and the SpaceX company have launched the Falcon Heavy rocket carrying the X-37B uncrewed military space plane, TASS reports.
The rocket lifted off from NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida at 1:07 a.m. GMT on December 29.
Falcon Heavy, partially reusable super heavy-lift launch vehicle, is part of the Falcon family designed by Elon Musk’s SpaceX company.
Falcon Heavy was initially developed for the Crew Dragon manned spacecraft, as well as for future missions to the moon and Mars. However, Musk announced after the first launch that the vehicle would be used only to send heavy satellites into orbit. There are plans to replace SpaceX’s Falcon 9 and Falcon Heavy rockets, as well as Dragon ships, with a fully reusable heavy-lift launch vehicle. The project, named Big Falcon Rocket (BFR), was unveiled at the International Astronautical Congress in Australia in September 2017. Musk said in November 2018 that the project had been renamed Starship.
29.12.2023, 09:11 10981
Snowstorm causes power outage in Atyrau region
Power outage occurred in 12 settlements and micro-districts of Atyrau December 28, due to a snowstorm and strong wind with rain, Kazinform News Agency reports.
According to governor of the region Serik Shapkenov, 22 emergency teams are involved in power restoration, of which 14 are in Atyrau and eight are working in the region.
As of December 29, 03:20 am, electricity supply in the region was fully restored.
28.12.2023, 16:16 10826
Astana Opera: At the Turn of the Year
Images | astanaopera.kz
There are only a few days left until the New Year. Traditionally, this is the best time to remember the main events of the outgoing year. For Astana Opera, 2023 was full of significant events, premieres, tours and endless applause from a grateful audience, Astana Opera press office reports.
Needless to say, expanding the repertoire is of utmost importance for any opera house. In 2023, the list of productions staged at Astana Opera was expanded with several outstanding operas and ballets. The world-famous choreographer Jiří Kylián’s ballet bestseller Petite Mort was presented in May, causing great resonance and delight among classical dance aficionados. Another highlight of the repertoire was Rossini’s opera L’Italiana in Algeri, staged by director Yerenbak Toikenov and music director and conductor of the production Ruslan Baimurzin. The production, a rare gem on the theatrical stage, graced the program of the Operaliya International Festival, in which guest artists from 12 countries were invited to participate.
The highly anticipated grand premiere at Astana Opera was Løvenskiold’s La Sylphide, which became a symbol of romantic ballet. The production was staged by the artistic director of the Astana Opera Ballet Company, People’s Artist of Russia Altynai Asylmuratova.
Among the new productions in the repertoire in 2023 is also César Cui’s fairytale opera Puss in Boots. The opera, based on a plot familiar to everyone from childhood, has already become a favorite among the youngest theatregoers. For the first time in the past year, the capital’s opera house also presented Tchaikovsky’s Iolanta, performed by the International Opera Academy soloists, accompanied by the Astana Opera Symphony Orchestra and Choir.
Along with the premieres in 2023, two ballets beloved by the audience were revived on the opera house stage. Patrick de Bana’s Call of the Steppe and Raimondo Rebeck’s Beethoven - Immortal - Love found a second life.
Tours are an important event for Astana Opera. By expanding the geography of performances, the opera house’s artists gain the opportunity to share their art and receive new emotions from foreign audiences. Thanks to their high skill, the performers from the capital’s opera house are always eagerly awaited both in the regions of our country and at famous world stage venues.
In 2023, with the support of the Ministry of Culture and Information of the Republic of Kazakhstan, the ballet company performed with great success at the Abai Kazakh National Opera and Ballet Theatre in Almaty, and the opera company performed at the Saken Seifullin Karaganda Regional Academic Kazakh Drama Theatre. As part of the 71st summer Ljubljana Festival, ballet dancers performed in Slovenia, attracting about 10 thousand spectators in two days. In October, the opera company performed Rossini’s La Scala di Seta to a sold-out audience at the 8th International Musical Theatre Festival "Seeing Music".
This past year, the Astana Opera Choir once again made a spectacular statement at the Hajnowka International Festival in Poland, winning the Grand Prix and leaving its competitors far behind. Along with this, the artists gave a big concert of Kazakh music in Warsaw, completely winning the hearts of Polish viewers.
In December, for the first time in its history, Astana Opera performed in Dubai. The tour of the Kazakh company caused a stir at Dubai Opera. Handel’s oratorio Messiah opened the tour program, and all five performances of Tchaikovsky’s ballet The Nutcracker were sold out.
In 2023, Astana Opera’s principal conductor, Honored Worker of Kazakhstan, laureate of the State Prize of Kazakhstan Alan Buribayev carried out a new Hungarian production of Prokofiev’s opera War and Peace in Budapest with great success, and also presented Tchaikovsky’s opera Eugene Onegin at Slovenian National Opera. Under the leadership of the world-famous Maestro, the first performance of the suite from the opera Qurmanghazy by Akhmet and Gaziza Zhubanovs took place this year.
During the outgoing year, Honored Workers of Kazakhstan, Astana Opera’s opera company director Azamat Zheltyrguzov, holder of the Order of Qurmet Abzal Mukhitdin, principal dancers Bakhtiyar Adamzhan, Aigerim Beketayeva, as well as soloists Shugyla Adepkhan, Anastasia Zaklinskaya and others gave performances all over the world.
2023 was also a successful year for the young opera company soloists, graduates of the Astana Opera International Opera Academy Guldana Aldadossova, Alikhan Zeinolla, Azat Malik, Dinmukhamed Koshkinbayev, who became laureates of prestigious competitions and received invitations to perform at famous opera houses around the world.
Guldana Aldadossova was invited to the Stanislavski and Nemirovich-Danchenko Moscow Academic Musical Theatre and Tchaikovsky Concert Hall.
Alikhan Zeinolla took part in the Rossini Opera Festival in Pesaro, Italy, and won a special prize at the Opera Crown Tbilisi International Voice Competition. In the coming year he is expected in Italy as Conte di Libenskof and Chevalier Belfiore in Rossini’s opera Il Viaggio a Reims. In addition, the young tenor will perform at Liszt Ferenc Academy of Music in Hungary and he will also take the stage as Count Almaviva in Rossini’s Il Barbiere di Siviglia at Zakaria Paliashvili Tbilisi Opera and Ballet Theatre.
Azat Malik has a busy tour schedule for December-January in Europe, including a number of performances at Hungarian State Opera in Puccini’s La Bohème.
It became known quite recently that Dinmukhamed Koshkinbayev, who took third place and received a special prize at the Opera Crown Tbilisi Voice Competition, became the winner of the Big Opera International TV Project of Professional Opera Singers. And this is just the beginning…
Over the past year, the opera house hosted tour performances of creative teams from Almaty, Karaganda, Tajikistan, and Uzbekistan. On December 22, a grand event - Umai 2023 National Award, aimed at supporting professional creative teams and individual artists, took place at Astana Opera.
Summing up the results of 2023, one cannot ignore the first graduation of the Astana Opera International Opera Academy. A unique project that provides an opportunity for young artists to improve their performing skills has prepared an entire plethora of promising vocalists who are set to win the hearts of opera art aficionados. In continuation of the academy’s work, a new course of talented singers from Kazakhstan and other countries near and far abroad was admitted in the outgoing year.
Throughout the past year, like the previous ones, Astana Opera paid special attention to social initiatives. The opera house held a number of charity concerts, theatrical lessons, and other events for children and adults.
2023 is coming to an end, but the theatrical season continues. New breathtaking meetings with Astana Opera’s performers, grand premieres, and bright emotions from communicating with the mysterious and exciting world of art await opera and ballet fans.
27.12.2023, 16:57 26801
Vivaldi, Piazzolla and the Astana Opera
Images | astanaopera.kz
The Astana Opera celebrates the New Year with rich musical programs, including New Year with Vivaldi and Piazzolla. On December 27, the principal first violin of the Astana Opera Symphony Orchestra, Honored Worker of Kazakhstan Bagdat Abilkhanov, and the opera house’s Chamber Orchestra will demonstrate their skills to the audience. Italian Baroque masterpieces and Argentine tango will be performed under the baton of Honored Worker of Kazakhstan, conductor Aidar Abzhakhanov, Astana Opera press office reports.
Aidar Abzhakhanov has extensive conducting experience. He performed at the world’s leading venues more than once, and completed an internship at the legendary Italian Teatro alla Scala. He participated in the Bartók Festival with Savaria Symphony (Szombathely, Hungary), in master classes by Zoltán Peskó, Salvador Mas i Conde at the Vidin Philharmonic Orchestra in Vienna, Austria. He has been a music director and conductor of dozens of ballet productions.
With a wave of his baton, the Venetian spirit of the 17th century will come to life in the music of Antonio Vivaldi, and under his leadership, the Astana Opera Chamber Orchestra will take listeners into the atmosphere of Buenos Aires, created by Astor Piazzolla.
Thus, in the first part of the concert, the Astana Opera’s musicians will present Vivaldi’s cycle Le Quattro Stagioni. Each composition, from picturesque spring to mystical winter, will reveal unique shades of different seasons to the listeners through magnificent music. Incidentally, this is one of the most famous works by Vivaldi and of the Baroque era in general. By the end of the 20th century, more than 200 recordings of this musical cycle had been released, one of which set a world sales record in the field of classical music. Arrangements of Le Quattro Stagioni for various musical instruments are popular, and the cycle’s themes are widely used in pop and rock music, in film soundtracks and as ice dancing accompaniment.
The second part of the evening will feature Astor Piazzolla’s Las Cuatro Estaciones Porteñas. The music of this Argentine composer, imbued with the passion of tango, will create a bridge between Italian Baroque and Latin American motifs. Piazzolla’s Verano Porteño, Otoño Porteño, Primavera Porteña and Invierno Porteño are full of passion, rhythm and expression. The composer himself performed them both together and separately from each other.
This concert will become not only a musical event, thanks to Bagdat Abilkhanov’s solo violin and the harmony of the orchestra, but a real journey through time and space. The Astana Opera once again will give its audience the magic of art, reminding them of the eternity of music that unites different eras and cultures.
27.12.2023, 13:03 26611
Snowstorms lead to widespread power outages in N Kazakhstan
10 districts in North Kazakhstan are facing bad weather which caused power outages, Kazinform News Agency reports.
14,590 residents in 181 rural settlements are left without electricity.
55 crew of North Kazakhstan and 37 of Kokshetau electricity companies, 195 units of equipment are deployed to restore power supplies.
High wind, rains, snow, and storms gripped the region yesterday causing slick on the roads.
Power outages were reported in 120 rural settlements.
No casualties were reported as a result of bad weather conditions for the past 24 hours.
27.12.2023, 11:31 34036
Measles cases grew 17-fold in Akmola region
Images | Depositphotos
358 laboratory-confirmed measles cases were recorded in Akmola region so far, chief state sanitary doctor of Akmola region Ainagul Mussina said, Kazinform News Agency reports.
Since the beginning of the year, 460 suspected measles cases were recorded, of which 358 were laboratory-confirmed. 330 measles cases were recorded in the fourth quarter which is 17 times more against 11 cases reported in the third quarter. There were 26 laboratory-confirmed measles cases in October, 92 in November, and 212 in December.
280 out of 358 account for children aged under 4 years old and aged 5-9 years old that is 78%. 87% of 310 cases were detected in those unvaccinated. Most cases were recorded in the regional centre up to 117, 76 in Kosshy, 52 in Tselinograd district, 24 in Arshaly district.
The region saw a decrease in daily cases from 10-15 to 3-6 cases as of December 25.
25.12.2023, 21:21 30806
Kazakhstan recorded over 5 mln domestic tourists since Jan
Images | Depositphotos
Thanks to its unique and picturesque landscape, rich cultural and historical hectarage and modern cities Kazakhstan remains attractive for both international and domestic tourists, Kazinform News Agency reports.
For the past nine months, more than 5 million Kazakhstanis traveled within the country that is 550,000 more against the last year. The number of domestic tourists is expected to rise to 9 million by the yearend.
According to Vice Minister of Sport and Tourism Yerzhan Yerkinbayev, investments in the tourism sector grew by more than 16 times up to 442.3 billion tenge against 27 billion tenge invested into infrastructure projects in 2022.
Besides, the Kids Go Free program was launched in Kazakhstan aimed at encouraging domestic tourism. More than 3,400 kids traveled free of charge for the past two years.
25.12.2023, 11:09 28106
23 flights cancelled at Sydney Airport on Christmas Day: reports
At least 23 flights in and out of Australia's Sydney Airport were cancelled on Christmas Day following heavy rain and flash flooding a day prior, local media reported on Monday, Xinhua reports.
By 7 a.m. on Monday (2000 GMT Sunday), the arrivals and departures board on Sydney Airport's website showed 23 flights had already been cancelled for the day.
While Sydney Airport confirmed there were no operational issues at the airport on Monday, the disruptions were likely a knock-on effect from delays and cancellations on Christmas Eve caused by heavy rain and thunderstorms, local news website News.com.au said.
The cancellations on Monday included seven Virgin flights, six Qantas, and three Jetstar, as well as some operated by small regional airlines, the Australian news channel Sky News reported.
Virgin Australia confirmed the cancellations were due to the adverse weather in and around Sydney over the past 24 hours, the report said.
On Sunday, the New South Wales (NSW) State Emergency Service carried out 20 flood rescues across Sydney and responded to reports of 30 homes inundated in the city's southern suburb of Pagewood, the Sydney Morning Herald newspaper reported.
