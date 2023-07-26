This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
China's main rocket engine for crewed lunar missions completes new trial
Attraction of private investments for development of rural areas to be intensified - Alikhan Smailov
It is very important to distribute funds in the regions in a practical way. It is necessary to exclude cases when several projects are implemented in one district and none in other districts," Alikhan Smailov said.
7,000 tuberculosis cases recorded in Kazakhstan every year
Rural development program funding increased by 6.7 times
Senators got acquainted with the progress of preparations for the upcoming heating period in Kokshetau
Senators met with the public of Ordabasy region
Kazakhstanis can travel to almost 30 destinations visa-free
The Kazakh Principal Dancer to Present Most Complex Ballet Numbers in Italy
I was invited to this big tour by my friend, the legendary ballet dancer of world renown - Roberto Bolle. He has his own production center Artedanza and I have had a good relationship with him over the years. At their invitation, I come to Italy 4-5 times a year. This time, at the audience’s request, I was invited to a full-fledged summer tour. Taking part in Roberto Bolle’s concerts gives its participants an opportunity to demonstrate our skills in front of a large audience. My performance at the world-famous ancient amphitheatre Arena di Verona alone was attended by more than 15,000 viewers. Therefore, for me, this tour is a great platform to present not only my work, but also the Kazakh ballet art in general. I noticed that the audience there carefully studies all the details about their favorite performers: where they come from, where they work. My Italian fans subscribe to my social media accounts and leave their warm wishes. There are people in this wonderful country who have been appreciating my work for 4 years and come to my concerts. In addition, high art aficionados throughout Europe, Australia, South America, Japan, etc. follow my performances," Bakhtiyar Adamzhan said.
Despite the great demand all over the world, there are times when I refuse offers of concerts and performances abroad, because I want to perform in front of my beloved audience, which looks forward to seeing me at the Astana Opera. For me it is a great pleasure and, at the same time, a tremendous responsibility. That said, I want to thank the opera house management, especially the artistic director of the ballet company Altynai Asylmuratova, who always supports my work. When I go abroad to perform, Ms. Asylmuratova asks: "Do you need to prepare? Do all costumes fit?" She also takes an interest in my physical condition, worries about me. I am extremely grateful to her because she blesses me for all my performances," Bakhtiyar Adamzhan concluded.
Kazakhstan commissions over 7.1 mln sq m of housing in 1Q
