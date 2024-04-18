This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
China’s Yining launches new flight with Almaty city
Over 300 babies born in flood-stricken areas in Kazakhstan
Kazakhstan celebrates Kozy Korpesh - Bayan Sulu Day, its own day of love
2 schools shifted to online learning amid flooding in N Kazakhstan
First Kazakh Senate Speaker passes away
Oil spill detected in Caspian Sea
According to space monitoring data, received from Sentinel-1A (02:43 UTC), an oil spill was detected on March 30 in the area of Kashagan field in the Caspian Sea. The spill area is about 7 square kilometers. The spill was drifting to the north of the Caspian Sea," the publication reads.
If these facts are confirmed by Atyrau region’s Ecology Department, unscheduled inspection will be conducted at the North Caspian Operating Company. The results will be reported additionally," the Ecology Committee says.
Year of Kazakhstan Tourism in China officially opens in Beijing
Kazakh nationals urged to leave Ukraine's Odessa and Kharkiv regions
In view of rising tensions and unstable security situation in the Odessa and Kharkiv regions of Ukraine, the Embassy of the Republic of Kazakhstan in Ukraine recommends the nationals of Kazakhstan to consider deaprting these regions," the statement reads.
At the same time, the Embassy calls on all citizens not to ignore the air raid alerts and immediately seek shelter," the Embassy says on its Telegram channel.
Famous Artists of France and Kazakhstan to Perform at Astana Opera
The main goal of the Musical Alliance project is the popularisation of national and world classics. Thanks to the implementation of such projects, outstanding works not only acquire fresh sound, but also attract new audiences, making it possible to introduce them to the younger generation, while maintaining a high standard of performing traditions. On such evenings, both well-known and rarely performed works acquire an interesting, vibrant life. National gems and world masterpieces can be performed by a different musical instrument or in an unexpected arrangement. It is important for us to convey the love of high art to those who have not yet been familiar with it, thereby initiating more and more people into the mysterious and wonderful world of music," the artists of the Astana Opera Orchestra shared.
