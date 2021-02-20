Cold wave approaching Kazakhstan this weekend

Kazhydromet issued a weather forecast for three days ahead.





The South Caspian cyclone that triggered the mix of snow and rain will start shifting outside Kazakhstan. An anticyclone is moving towards the country so precipitations will cease on February 20-22. Warm days will give way to frosty nights. Air temperature will also drop in the southern regions with temperature settling below zero degree Celsius.













This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.



When citing our content a hyperlink to this Kazakhstan Today website is obligatory.