Construction of mudflow dams near Almaty is planned to be completed in 2023

Vice Minister for Emergency Situations Marat Kuldikov inspected the construction of mud-dams, Talgat Uali, spokesman for the Ministry of Emergency Situations said.

Today, Vice Minister of Emergency Situations Marat Kuldikov inspected the construction of mudflow dams in the Aksai River basin and in the upper reaches of the Ulken Almaty River downstream of the Ayusai River," he said.

The construction of a mudflow dam in the Aksai river basin will provide engineering protection from mudflows of the pioneer camp, forestry, massif of summer houses, settlements of Almaty located along the Aksai riverbed," Talgat Uali said.













