Coronavirus latest: Kazakhstan confirms 899 fresh COVID-19 cases

Over the last 24 hours Kazakhstan detected 899 new COVID-19 cases, coronavirus2020.kz reads.





112 cases were recorded in Nur-Sultan, 237 in Almaty, 9 in Shymkent, 55 in Akmola region, 39 in Aktobe region, 76 in Almaty region, 41 in Atyrau region, 34 in East Kazakhstan, 9 in Zhambyl region, 71 in West Kazakhstan, 71 in Karaganda region, 49 in Kostanay region, 4 in Kyzylorda region, 52 in Pavlodar region, 38 in North Kazakhstan, 5 in Turkestan region, bringing the country’s caseload to 221,669.





65 new COVID-19-like pneumonia cases, 2 deaths recorded in Kazakhstan





On March 10 this year Kazakhstan recorded 65 new COVID-19-like pneumonia cases, 2 people died, while 176 recovered, coronavirus2020.kz reads.





Since August 1 Kazakhstan recorded 49,694 cases, 652 deaths and 44,534 recoveries.





231 patients with severe COVID-19 treated in Kazakhstan





As of March 12, 2021, 18,558 people are under treatment for the coronavirus infection in Kazakhstan, Kazinform reports citing the Telegram channel of the Health Ministry of Kazakhstan.





Out of the 18,558 COVID-19 patients, 4,713 are being treated as in-patients and 13,845 as out-patients.





Nationwide, the number of COVID-19 patients in severe condition is 231 and the patients in critical condition number 47. Those with COVID-19 connected to ventilators stand at 45.





Kazakh capital bans mass events under red zone rules





Mass events are banned in the city of Nur-Sultan which is now in the «red zone» for coronavirus.





According to Sarkhat Beisenova, Chief Medical Office of the Kazakh capital, Nur-Sultan, there has been the growth in the number of COVID-19 cases over the past week in the city, with daily cases ranging between 70 and 143.





The city has reported a 9.9% growth in weekly COVID-19 cases. The COVID-19 incidence rate is said to stand at 59.2 per 100,000 people, and the R number at 1.055, forcing the city to move into the «red zone» for coronavirus on March 10, 2021.





In her words, the failure to observe the quarantine measures, including avoiding mass gatherings, wearing masks, self-isolation by infected and contacts, especially during the holidays, is responsible for such an increase in COVID-19 cases.





The capital’s chief medical officer added that due to the rise in COVID-19 cases mass events, including Nauryz celebrations and visits to the facilities, that are not allowed to run, are banned. She reminded that the temporary restrictions must not be violated.





Kazakh capital reports surge in COVID-19 transmission among contacts





Kazakh capital eyes a surge in COVID-19 transmission among contacts, chief state sanitary doctor of Nur-Sultan Sarkhat Beissenova told an online meeting.





Over the last 24 hours 112 new coronavirus cases were detected, 100 hotbeds of diseases, including 68 household and 42 work sites were recorded in Nur-Sultan . Since the beginning of the year 7,603 people contracted the novel infection, including 1,029 in March. As of today 2,500 people are being monitored as there is a slight surge in COVID-19 transmission in contacts. 1,234 coronavirus cases among schoolchildren were detected since the beginning of the year. Out of which 295 studied offline.





She also added that there are 24 PCR laboratories in the city able to carry out 12,000 PCR tests a day. 3,500-6,000 tests are being conducted daily now.





As earlier reported, the city entered the ‘red zone’ as the number of coronavirus cases keeps on growing.





Almaty to shut down shopping malls this weekend to curb spread of COVID-19





Trade and entertainment centers and shopping malls are set to halt their operation this weekend in Almaty city.





Under the new order of Chief Medical Officer of Almaty city Zhandarbek Bekshin of March 10, 2021, sports complexes, sports and recreation centers, fitness centers, trade and entertainment centers, shopping malls, and trade chains are not allowed to operate at the weekends.





Operation of outdoor markets, both food and non-food ones, is banned only on Sundays. Supermarkets and hypermarkets are to run from 6:00am to 2:00am.





Due to the worsening epidemiological situation in the city and to prevent the further spread of COVID-19 public transport, including the metro, will be halted this weekend, March 13-14, 2021. Their operation is to be resumed on next Monday, March 15, from 6.00am as usual.





























