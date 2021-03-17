Coronavirus latest: Kazakhstan returned from green to yellow zone for coronavirus

Kazakhstan has returned from the 'green' to the 'yellow' for coronavirus infection.

To date Nur-Sultan and Almaty are in the 'red' zone.

The Karaganda, Atyrau, West Kazakhstan, Akmola and Pavlodar regions are in the 'yellow' zone.

All other regions are in the 'green' zone, where the situation is assessed as stable.

Kazakhstan is in the 'yellow' zone.





Coronavirus in Kazakhstan as of March 15





Updates on COVID-19 spread in Kazakhstan as of March 15 were announced.





Over the past day in Kazakhstan, 1,011 cases with a positive PCR for coronavirus were recorded.





Cases by regions:





- Nur-Sultan - 157;





- Almaty - 342;





- Shymkent - 21;





- Akmola region - 61;





- Aktobe region - 18;





- Almaty region - 92;





- Atyrau region - 41;





- East Kazakhstan region - 20;





- Zhambyl region - 20;





- West Kazakhstan region - 32;





- Karaganda region - 84;





- Kostanay region - 49;





- Kyzylorda region - 2;





- Pavlodar region - 46;





- North Kazakhstan region - 17;





- Turkestan region - 9.





In total, 224 731 cases were recorded in the country.





Over the past day, 683 people have recovered from coronavirus infection. Total recoveries in the country - 206 832.









This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.



When citing our content a hyperlink to this Kazakhstan Today website is obligatory.